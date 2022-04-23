125 YEARS AGO
From the April 29, 1897, Scott County Argus
Geo. Demerse is improving his residence property by surrounding the two lots with a fancy board fence which when painted will add much to the appearance of the home.
100 YEARS AGO
From the April 27, 1922, Shakopee Tribune
Mr. and Mrs. Frank Dellwo and family are moving into the garage on their premises, where they will live this summer, while building their new home.
75 YEARS AGO
From the April 24, 1947, Shakopee Argus-Tribune
Wage Question Halts Building
Work on construction of a large warehouse for Northrup-King and company here was halted Tuesday as a result of a wage scale dispute between S. M. Hennen, contractor, and representatives of a Minneapolis AFL building trades local, it was learned.
Six Shakopee residents were employed on the job which had just got under way when the difficulty arose. The men, not members of a union, had agreed to do common labor for … cents per hour.
According to Hennen the representatives of the union which, under agreement with the General Contractors association, has jurisdiction over five counties, including Scott county, reported that the common … scale be increased to $1.15 per hour on the Shakopee project to … with that in effect in Minneapolis and of other similar building construction jobs.
50 YEARS AGO
From the April 26, 1972, Shakopee Valley News
Ground will be broken at noon Sunday, May 7, for construction of a new church for the Shakopee Assemblies of God congregation, according to pastor Rev. David Buschow. Scheduled to speak at brief on-site ceremonies are Fred A. Weiland, president of the Shakopee First National Bank, and Ray Foslid, Mayor.
The building … will be the first phase of a two-stage construction program on the 4½ acre site owned by the congregation since 1967. It will face Tenth Avenue when the street is extended to the east, near the intersection with the Sand and Gravel Pit Road.
The Assemblies of God Church has been located in the church building at 715 East First Avenue in Shakopee since its local beginning in 1953. Pastor Buschow said the new church would have a capacity of 180, and would also have facilities in a walk-out lower level for Sunday School and educational activities.
Eventually, the first stage of construction will become an educational building, with a separate sanctuary to be constructed at a later time. The building is scheduled for completion by December of this year.
25 YEARS AGO
From the April 24, 1997, Shakopee Valley News
Contract OK’d for fire hall construction
After reviewing 10 bids, the Shakopee City Council awarded the contract for construction of a second fire station James Steele Construction Co., of St. Paul, which had the low bid of $2.3 million.
Bids ranged as high as $2.5 million. Steele’s base bid of $2.3 million, plus eight alternate bids increases the total contract amount to be awarded to $2.4 million. Construction will begin within the next few weeks and completion is scheduled for early 1998.
The eight alternate bids include a $3,800 bell stand to house the original 1860 fire house bell and a $5,200 fire pole.
The council also voted to authorize the issuance and sale of $3.4 million in general obligation building bonds to finance the construction of the fire station.