125 YEARS AGO
From the May 5, 1898, Scott County Argus
The Jacob Ries Bottling works have recently put out some handsome new bar signs of nickel having embossed lettering tipped with black enamel. The signs also bear a facsimile of a bottle of the famous “Rock Spring” table water artistically tinted and embossed.
100 YEARS AGO
From the May 3, 1923, Shakopee Tribune
P. G. Miller, proprietor of Miller’s Cafe, recently improved his place of business by putting a new front in his restaurant.
75 YEARS AGO
From the April 29, 1948, Shakopee Argus-Tribune
Bids Too High, School Building Plans Shelved
Shakopee’s plans for new and expanded public school facilities were temporarily shelved last Thursday night when the board of education rejected all bids for the proposed structure after it became apparent the school district was without sufficient funds to finance the structure under present conditions.
Lowest combination of bids for the general constructional, mechanical and electrical work received Thursday night totaled $418,331, more than $115,700 above the funds made available to the district in a $294,000 school bond issue 15 months ago.
Following the rejection of bids the board and representatives of the Long and Thorshov architectural firm went into session with members of the 20-man Commercial Club committee which has worked with the board in an effort to solve Shakopee’s public school problem.
During the discussion it was pointed out that rising material and labor costs were major factors contributing to the difficulty which the Shakopee school district and hundreds of others find themselves in as they contemplate the need for new and larger schools.
Definitely stopped for the present the group probed many angles as possible solutions to the “ways and means” of eventually providing the Shakopee high school area with the necessary educational facilities.
50 YEARS AGO
From the May 2, 1973, Shakopee Valley News
City Gives Final Approval to Agreement on Shopping Center
The Shakopee City Council gave its approval to a proposed agreement for construction of a new shopping center near the town at a special meeting held Tuesday night.
After the meeting spokesmen for both Midway Development Corporation and Jackson township said they were satisfied with the agreement and expected to follow the council’s action by formally signing also.
The action capped many weeks of discussion on the shopping center, and the developers indicated they would begin to finalize their planning immediately.
Site of the proposed center will be south of Shakopee, adjacent to the city limits in Jackson township near Highway 169.
25 YEARS AGO
From the April 30, 1998, Shakopee Valley News
Shakopee considered for Supervalu Inc. warehouse
Shakopee could become home to another major retail distribution center.
Supervalu Inc. is considering the city for a 600,000 square foot warehouse and office complex, from which food and other grocery stores would be distributed throughout the Twin Cities metropolitan area to company grocery stores, which include Cub Foods, County Market and Super Valu stores.
Eden Prairie-based Supervalu is considering sites in Shakopee and Hopkins for the warehouse, but the company said that a warehouse could be built in either or both sites.
The distribution center would employ more than 300 people full-time.
The proposed site in Shakopee is on 75 acres, located south of Fourth Avenue, and just west of County Road 83. The company has the option to buy the property. It includes a farmstead, two-story home, several small buildings and an airplane runway.