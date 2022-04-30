125 YEARS AGO
From the May 6, 1897, Scott County Argus
Wm. Pinger has removed to the Yost place west of town, and will engage in market gardening. There are ten acres well tilled in the plot.
100 YEARS AGO
From the May 4, 1922, Shakopee Tribune
New Business to Be Opened May 10th
Peter A. Rademacher, who has been in the employ of Henry Mergens for the past three years, is opening a shop in the Philipp building and will conduct an up-to-date Auto Radiator Repair Shop and will also do Tinsmith and general repair work.
Mr. Rademacher has had about 15 years experience in his work and is well qualified and should make good. He announces that his new shop will be open and ready for business about May 10th.
75 YEARS AGO
From the May 1, 1947, Shakopee Argus-Tribune
Power Disrupted As Shovel Boom Snags High Line
To most folks who were aware of it the brief electric power failure here at 8:15 last Thursday morning was just a slight inconvenience that was promptly remedied; but to the crew of the Fox and Weiler excavating outfit the matter was serious business.
While using their gas shovel to excavate a trench in West Shakopee, the towering boom of the shovel came in contact with a 2,300-volt transmission line overhead, cutting one of the “loaded” wires.
Sparks flew and hair stood on end at the thought of what might have happened to the shovel operator if the current had grounded through the machine. Fortunately the ends of the broken wire lashed away from the shovel and workmen, and no one was hurt.
50 YEARS AGO
From the May 3, 1972, Shakopee Valley News
Dr. Buck Becomes First Honorary Staff Member
Dr. H. F. Buck, M. D., was made an honorary member of the staff of St. Francis Hospital in a ceremony held at the hospital Monday evening, April 24.
Dr. Buck is the first member of the Honorary Medical Staff, a category which was recently established by a revision of the medical staff bylaws.
25 YEARS AGO
From the May 1, 1997, Shakopee Valley News
Work on Co. Rd. 18 resumes
Construction resumed last week on the widening of County Road 18, from County Road 42 to the Shakopee Bypass.
The project, in Shakopee and Prior Lake, is scheduled for completion by September after being delayed in court by residents who reside along the road and oppose the plans.
Plans call for the section at County Road 18 from County Road 42 to just past County Road 16 to be a divided highway with curbs and gutters, then become a rural section road without curbs and gutters.
Reconstruction and realignment of County Road 18 started last fall with clearing and construction of the roadway embankment in the project area north of County Road 16. A retaining wall has also been constructed along a section of County Road 18 between the west and east section of County Road 16.
The contractor has resumed work on the roadway embankment construction and installation of drainage area curbs north of County Road 16. Workers will be placing aggregate base before pouring the concrete curb and gutter and paving the roadway in the area.