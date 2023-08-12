125 YEARS AGO
From the Aug. 18, 1898, Scott County Argus
Improvement is the order of the age. A force of men under contractor M. C. Madsen, of Hutchinson, is at work laying a cement pavement around the Argus block, from the alley on Lewis street to H. J. Thiede’s blacksmith shop on First street. Cement curbing has been put in by the city, and when the ten foot walk is completed, there will be over 2,100 square feet of cement walk surrounding the buildings, and enhancing their good looks. The neatly moulded curbing will add much to the appearance of the walk and it is cheaper than the stone curbing laid along the south side of First street.
100 YEARS AGO
From the Aug. 16, 1923, Shakopee Tribune
The interior of the Scherkenbach Electric Shop is undergoing a complete renovation. Work was begun this week and will be completed as rapidly as possible. A new floor is being laid and the entire interior will be re-decorated. When completed the store will present a very neat appearance and will be a suitable place to display the numerous up-to-date electrical appliances found in the Scherkenbach Electric Shop.
75 YEARS AGO
From the Aug. 12, 1948, Shakopee Argus-Tribune
3,200 Fans See Ball Park Dedicated as Locals Win 11-6
More than 3,200 fans packed the stands and overflowed along the foul lines for the Chaska-Shakopee game that was the feature of the Riverside baseball park dedication here last Wednesday night.
Long before game time the eager crowd was fitting into the arena to be more of a spot from which to observe the historic event. A staff of firemen assigned to police duty, directed the parking and everything moved smoothly.
50 YEARS AGO
From the Aug. 15, 1973, Shakopee Valley News
Major Park Development Considered for Shakopee
A major park development program in Shakopee received a warm reception at the city council meeting Monday night.
The council had asked George Muenchow, park and recreation director, for some plans on future development of Memorial Park and the Adams Street Park. His preliminary plans were presented Monday night.
The proposed improvements in Memorial Park included new road, parking and trail facilities as well as a new headquarters building and general beautification. Muenchow’s rough estimate of the project cost was $151,700.
In his presentation Munechow also outlined $100,000 in plans for the Adams Street Park which included development of ball parks, tennis courts, trails, parking facilities and landscaping.
25 YEARS AGO
From the Aug. 13, 1998, Shakopee Valley News
County learns of possible plan for an amphitheater in area
Scott County officials have yet to receive a formal proposal on the matter, but preliminary discussions are expected to be held this week on a proposed amphitheater in the northwestern portion of the county.
One of the sites that may be considered is owned by Bruce Malkerson and is located near the Renaissance Festival grounds west of Highway 169 in Louisville Township. On Tuesday, Scott County Administrator David Unmacht said he was scheduled to discuss the concept of an amphitheater with Malkerson and or his representative Wednesday afternoon… Unmacht said he planned to ask Malkerson if he intended to formally begin the process during that meeting.