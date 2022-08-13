125 YEARS AGO
From the Aug. 19, 1897, Scott County Argus
Judge Meyer moved into his remodeled and practically new home last Tuesday. It has been stated before in these columns, and it will bear repeating, that the work of enlarging and remodeling has transformed the neat little cottage, which had been the Meyer home for so many years, into a handsome residence, imposing in appearance ad an ornament to that part of the city.
100 YEARS AGO
From the Aug. 17, 1922, Shakopee Tribune
J. W. Black and A. H. Neiter of the Marquette Security Co., Minneapolis were business callers in Shakopee last Thursday. They interviewed the local people as to whether they wanted a third bank in Shakopee.
75 YEARS AGO
From the Aug. 14, 1947, Shakopee Argus-Tribune
Garbage Ordinance Adopted
Effective Sept. 1 Shakopee will have a municipal garbage collection system instituted by an ordinance adopted by unanimous vote of the city council at its meeting Tuesday night.
Following adoption of the ordinance Ralph Weckman was appointed garbage collector and will begin his duties in the date the systems become operative.
Under the plan, according to the ordinance, City-wide collection of garbage, ashes, rubbish and refuse will be performed at least once weekly for dwellings and at least three times weekly for business districts by the City of Shakopee when the wastes are deposited in proper containers not “exceeding 35 gallons capacity, nor weighing more than 100 pounds when filled.”
50 YEARS AGO
From the Aug. 16, 1972, Shakopee Valley News
Board Mulls Separate Office Building
Shifts at the Shakopee Senior High School for both junior and senior high students this fall will result in serious space problems for administration as well as for home economics and industrial arts classes, according to reports given to the Shakopee Board of Education Monday night.
In an effort to solve the administration area space problem, Board building chairman Russell Nolting proposed a modular type of pre-fabricated building which would house the Superintendent and the Business offices of the school system.
The proposal was taken under advisement by the board, and the building committee instructed to obtain more details for a presentation before a special meeting next Monday night.
25 YEARS AGO
From the Aug. 14, 1997, Shakopee Valley News
Cub Foods to open Shakopee store in spring
Do you yearn to power shop at one of those humongous grocery stores? Well, your wait is almost over because Cub Foods is coming to Shakopee next spring.
Scott L. Erickson, president of Midwest Commercial Development Inc., said a contract has been signed with Cub Foods to be the main anchor in the 25-acre crossroads Center retail development at Vierling Drive and Marschall Road. In addition to Cub Foods, the center will include a 70,000 square-foot commercial strip of retail outlets, including a Subway Sandwich Shop, and six free-standing outlets, such as a SuperAmerica, Norwest Bank, and a Wendy’s Hamburger restaurant.