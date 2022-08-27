125 YEARS AGO
From the Sept. 2, 1897, Scott County Argus
Wm. Wilson of the Union School Board, requests us to announce that, owing to a slight delay in the work of the new steam heating plant, the fall term will not begin until Monday, the 13th. This gives the festive urchin another week of vacation which he will not be loth to accept and enjoy.
100 YEARS AGO
From the Aug. 31, 1922, Shakopee Tribune
The King Midas Milling Co. have improved their residence property in this city occupied by H. F. Betow by an addition of a new bedroom, a first floor bathroom and a back porch. A new furnace will be installed later this season. The painters are just finishing putting on a new coat of paint on the entire building which will greatly add to the appearance of the residence.
75 YEARS AGO
From the Aug. 28, 1947, Shakopee Argus-Tribune
Authorities Hunt Escaped Inmate
Authorities are still on the lookout for Mae Johnson, 23, who escaped from the state reformatory for women here at 10:30 last Tuesday morning.
Because her absence was discovered shortly after her departure it was at first thought she would be apprehended in the vicinity of the institution, but search of corn fields and river bottoms had failed to produce results.
The escapee was committed to the reformatory May 12, 1947 from St. Paul on a charge of forgery. At the time of her escape she was on a painting assignment to Shaw cottage and left the premises while her supervisor had returned to the main building for more paint.
50 YEARS AGO
From the Aug. 30, 1972, Shakopee Valley News
Housing, Shopping Area Development
Development Timetable Depends on Demand.
Shakopee’s City Council is considering a rezoning for a Planned Unit Development proposed by the Shakopee Sand and Gravel Co., for a residential and commercial complex comprising 122 acres.
The development would be located southeast of the Shakopee Senior High School, and north of the corridor established for the rerouting of State Highway 169. County Road 79 would be the westerly boundary of the development.
According to a site plan developed by architects Plagens-McGee, Inc., St. Paul, the site would have single family residences on the most northerly portion of the development. Townhouses would buffer the single family residences from apartment buildings. Between the apartment buildings and a shopping center area would be a park area.
The land is now zoned residential, and the rezoning would be to multiple and commercial. The concept and the rezoning request has been checked by the City Planning Commission and it has recommended approval to the council…
25 YEARS AGO
From the Aug. 28, 1997, Shakopee Valley News
Concert draws 30,000, traffic snarls
Law enforcement personnel had a traffic headache last week on Wednesday afternoon as an estimated 30,000 people made their way to Canterbury Park for the Lilith Fair.
The traffic buildup began a couple of hours before the 3:30 p.m. start of the concert. Shakopee police, Scott County sheriff’s deputies and state troopers worked to keep traffic flowing and responded to minor property-damage incidents. Traffic was congested on Highways 169 near County Road 83, where traffic exited for Canterbury, as well as Highway 13 and County Road 101.
Lilith Fair, part of a nationwide tour of top female musicians, stopped in Shakopee on the last leg of its U.S. tour before heading to Canada. The Shakopee crowd was the largest for the women’s rock and folk music tour.