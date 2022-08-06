125 YEARS AGO
From the Aug. 12, 1897, Scott County Argus
Street overseer Sarasen has carried out the instructions of the city council and erected sign-boards on all principal divisions of the roads leading out of town. They will prove to the traveling public a convenience far greater than will ever be known.
100 YEARS AGO
From the Aug. 10, 1922, Shakopee Tribune
John Vierling, while bathing with some friends, left his goggles lying on the beach. Later, when he wished to see some scenery on the opposite shore, he went to seek them, but they were not to be found. When he finally did locate them, the scenery was gone.
75 YEARS AGO
From the Aug. 7, 1947, Shakopee Argus-Tribune
Full Time Navy Recruiting Post Opened in City
Shakopee now has a full time navy recruiting station in operation in the city hall and the recruiting officer in charge disclosed this week that the navy is now issuing millions of medals to ex-navy men who gallantly earned them.
The local recruiting station will begin distribution of the World War II Victory Medal, and the American Defense Medal to those ex-navy men and who can present honorable discharge certificates, it was learned.
50 YEARS AGO
From the Aug. 9, 1972, Shakopee Valley News
County Board Considers Bids on Two Road Projects in Shakopee
Scott County Commissioners received bids from three construction firms for two proposed road projects in Shakopee Tuesday, but tabled awarding of the contract for the projects, pending the determination of placements of rights of way on the roads.
The projects involve the application of aggregate base and bituminous surfacing to a 1.45 mile stretch of County Road 83 running north and south, located west of Midland Glass Company, between County Road 16 and the Chicago, Milwaukee, St. Paul and Pacific Railroad tracks.
The other project involves the grading and application of aggregate and bituminous surfacing on a 1.90 mile stretch of County Road 89 between County Road 18 and the Chicago, Milwaukee, St. Paul and Pacific tracks, located to the west of the Stagecoach Inn.
25 YEARS AGO
From the Aug. 7, 1997, Shakopee Valley News
County Board votes to fill three offices by appointment
The Scott County Board on Tuesday voted to fil the offices of county auditor, recorder and treasurer by appointment, as allowed under a new state granting the board the authority.
The three elected office holders – Treasurer Tom Muelken, Auditor Tom Hennen and Recorder Pat Boeckman – will finish out their terms, which end Dec. 31, 1998.
The law states that the resolution must be published once each week for two consecutive weeks in the official publication of the county, which this year is the Savage Pacer. A provision of the law allows county residents an opportunity to submit a petition, within 21 days after the second public notice, to request a referendum. The petition must be signed by at least 10 percent of the county’s registered voters in the last election.
The board also voted unanimously to fill the office of county surveyor by appointment. The office has been an elected position.