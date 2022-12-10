125 YEARS AGO
From the Dec. 16, 1897, Scott County Argus
The appearance of snowplows on the engines of the Omaha railway indicates that all is not quite so summerlike and milk everywhere as it is in this vicinage.
100 YEARS AGO
From the Dec. 14, 1922, Shakopee Tribune
The Al Tiedt farm, east of this city was visited by thieves Sunday night, who made a get-away with forty chickens, three turkeys and thirty grain sacks. They also helped themselves to the lens from Mr. Tiedt’s Ford. No clue to the prowlers has been found at the present time.
75 YEARS AGO
From the Dec. 11, 1947, Shakopee Argus-Tribune
Renew Ball Park Lighting Project at Confab Monday
Effort to provide lights for Shakopee’s baseball park was renewed Monday night when members of the Baseball association and representatives of the city and local service and fraternal societies met at the city hall to consider the situation.
Harold Bigot, president of the ball association, presided at the session which considered adoption of a new approach to the proposed project, which has occupied public attention for several months.
Confident that a satisfactory solution will eventually be reached the group agreed to have another meeting at a date to be announced later.
50 YEARS AGO
From the Dec. 13, 1972, Shakopee Valley News
Board Okays Move to Get Costs for District Offices
Informal board approval was given Monday to School Superintendent Dr. Robert Mayer to obtain costs for renovation of a portion of Central Elementary School to be used as District offices.
Plans, originally developed for the renovation were cut back substantially, and rather than put the entire project out on bids, the work will probably be conducted by local craftsmen.
This approach was recommended as the most economical by the school’s architectural firm which developed the plans for the offices without charge. Cost estimate of the project before the cutbacks, was $50,000.
Moving to the district office when it is completed will be the Superintendent and his secretary, Mrs. Gertrude Roepke, schools business manager Robert Martin, the school’s TIES office, the local branch of a school district cooperative using one computer service for scheduling, marks and payrolls.
25 YEARS AGO
From the Dec. 11, 1997, Shakopee Valley News
Seagate plant proposed here
1,276 jobs could move to city if company gets tax-increment help
Seagate Technology is considering locating a $30 million to $40 million, 340,000-square-foot compute disc-drive design center and research and development facility in Shakopee’s Valley Green Business Park.
Seagate is seeking tax-increment financing assistance from the city and without it, will look elsewhere. Among the site contenders is the city of Savage, said Godfrey Mayer, director of corporate real estate for Seagate.
The facility would be built in two phases. Phase one would begin next spring with a two-story, 262,000-square-foot research and production facility with an estimated market value of $22.5 million. It would hold 715 workers.
Phase two would be completed by 2002 with an 80,000-square-foot expansion and an estimated market value of nearly $8 million. The second phase would bring about 511 jobs.
Additionally, Seagate anticipates adding 40 new full-time jobs during the first two years of operations.
At its Dec. 2 meeting, the Shakopee City Council voted unanimously to accept the development proposal in concept after a presentation by Roger Gaudette, a consultant representing Seagate. The council directed staff to move ahead with the proposal with the intent of having a finalized proposal by next Tuesday’s council meeting.