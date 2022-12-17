125 YEARS AGO
From the Dec. 23, 1897, Scott County Argus
An occasional glimpse of a bicycle about town keeps constantly in mind the fact that there is as yet no sleighing, but the frosted appearance of the irrepressible cyclist, as he humps himself along the highway, budding his anatomy into his overcoat as best he can, speaks eloquently of subzero weather.
100 YEARS AGO
From the Dec. 21, 1922, Shakopee Tribune
A number of ladies under the auspices of the American Red Cross are collecting articles of cast-off wclothing to be sent to Asia for the suffering natives. They plan to have about one hundred or more garments and will pack and send them tomorrow from the rest rooms, where they have been delivered the past few days.
75 YEARS AGO
From the Dec. 18, 1947, Shakopee Argus-Tribune
Condon Resigns City Position
R. C. Condon, on leave of absence from his duties as superintendent of Shakopee’s public utilities, has resigned his position, it was learned this week.
50 YEARS AGO
From the Dec. 20, 1972, Shakopee Valley News
Sweeney Elementary students show their parents what they have learned in phy-ed. The gymnastic course came to a close last week with the students giving demonstrations on the beam, mats, horse, and ropes. According to Jim Trelstad, phy-ed teacher, the course has lasted three weeks and was for students in grades one through six.
25 YEARS AGO
From the Dec. 18, 1997, Shakopee Valley News
Scott County agrees to plan to share jail space
A two-year agreement between the Carver and Scott County sheriff’s departments, approved by the Scott County Board Dec. 9, will benefit both counties in fully utilizing and expanding the life of their jails, officials said.
The Scott County jail is experiencing overcrowding problems and is operating above its licensed capacity on an average of 10 inmates per day. As a result, the Minnesota Department of Corrections found the secure jail to not be in compliance with a variety of mandatory jail standards.
Meanwhile, the non-secure jail annex in Jordan has an abundance of minimum-security beds while the Carver County jail has an abundance of secure beds.
The agreement, approved by the Scott County Board on Dec. 9 will allow Scott County to house Carver County’s work-release and minimum-security inmates at the Jordan annex while Scott County would house a number of inmates who require secure custody at the Carver County jail.
Inmates will be exchanged on a one-for-one, day-for-day basis with no charge to either county. Transportation of the inmates will be provided by the county in which the inmates were sentences.