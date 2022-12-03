125 YEARS AGO
From the Dec. 9, 1897, Scott County Argus
A substantial plank walk has been laid by the city along the Bornarth residence property, thus making possible a trip to the Court House dry shod in all kinds of weather.
100 YEARS AGO
From the Dec.7, 1922, Shakopee Tribune
Mrs. E. J. Pond informs us that she served lettuce from her garden at dinner on Thanksgiving and again the following day, December 1. Some record for Minnesota.
75 YEARS AGO
From the Dec. 4, 1947, Shakopee Argus-Tribune
Red Owl Store Moves to New, Larger Quarters
In an advertisement in the Argus-Tribune today Leo Robeck, owner of the Red Owl Agency store here announces the opening of his new and enlarged store on Lewis street immediately adjacent to the former site the store had occupied since opening here in November, 1941.
At the close of business last Saturday night, as carpenters, plumbers, electricians and painters completed their respective jobs in the new quarters, Robeck and his staff set to work moving the stock and by Monday morning the new store was in operation.
Grocery, fruit and vegetable bins and shelves have been erected, modern refrigerator cases for fresh fruits and meats are in place and a spacious walk-in refrigerator has been installed in the large storage area provided on the west side of the store.
50 YEARS AGO
From the Dec. 6, 1972, Shakopee Valley News
Medical Center Poses Another Rezoning Problem for Council
Another tough rezoning question was tossed into the lap of the Shakopee City Council Thursday, approximately 48 hours after it had rejected a similar proposal in the same general location along County Road 17.
The most recent rezoning, from residential to business use for a medical center, was recommended for approval by the Planning Commission Thursday night.
Dr. Donald Abrams presented plans for the construction of the medical center to the Planning Commission. He said the center, which will initially be manned by either four or five doctors, would be a one-story structure with a total floor space of some 7,000 square feet.
The center would be located approximately midway between Shakopee Avenue and 10th Avenue, with an exit onto County Road 17.
25 YEARS AGO
From the Dec. 4, 1997, Shakopee Valley News
Church catering to Spanish-speaking people forms here
The drop ceiling installed by the business that used to occupy the building has been removed, exposing the dark oak, intricately curved beams and a vaulted ceiling. Near the roof, bricked up from the outside, are two small stained-glass windows. With the beams, they remind people that the building once served the congregation of First Presbyterian Church of Shakopee, from 1900 to 1967.
The pews are gone. The floor is stripped. The plaster has been removed, leaving a skeleton of two-by-fours that suggest what the rooms will be like when the remodeling is done. Now 30 years later, after serving as a bus terminal and office building, the building at 502 First Ave. E., its exterior freshly painted a sea-foam green, is once again serving as a church.
Officially, the denomination’s name is Iglesia del Dios Vivo, Columna y Adoyo de la Verdad, La Luz Del Mundo, or The Church of the Living God, Column of the Truth, the Light of the World. The sign outside the church refers to it simply as La Luz Del Mundo.
It is Shakopee’s only Spanish-speaking congregation and it formed two years go with 55 members. Today, the congregation numbers 80.