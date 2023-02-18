125 YEARS AGO
From the Feb. 24, 1898, Scott County Argus
Miss Tormey treated her pupils to a sleighride last Friday evening, and a jolly party it was that went laughing, singing and hurrahing about town.
100 YEARS AGO
From the Feb. 22, 1923, Shakopee Tribune
Scott County Red Cross Renders Splendid Service
Shipments of clothing sent through the Red Cross organization of Scott County, for the relief of the suffering in Europe and Asia, were donated by the following societies and a large part of the shipment were new garments.
St. Mary’s Sewing Circle, Shakopee, 101 garments; Jordan League of Women Voters with some help from Belle Plaine, 88 garments; Prior Lake Presbyterian Aid Society, 129 garments; Shakopee Presbyterian Aid Society, 150 garments, making a total of 468 garments.
75 YEARS AGO
From the Feb. 19, 1948, Shakopee Argus-Tribune
PTA Views Plans for New School
Adoption of the by laws and a thorough discussion of the proposed new school plans afforded an interesting evening for the first meeting of the newly formed Parent and Teachers association at the high school here Monday night.
Hubert H. Swanson, member of the Lang and Thorshov architectural firm who prepared the school plans, gave a detailed explanation of the contemplated structure and answered a barrage of questions. Inquiry concerning costs brought the disclosure that estimates, based on current prices, place the cost of building the new structure now at $347,000. The bond issue voted by the district some months ago totaled $254,000.
It was pointed out by Mr. Swanson and Superintendent Al N. Wurst that the cost could be reduced by eliminating some of the minor improvements contemplated in the plans, but it was made clear that that step would not be taken until actual bids on the job afforded the board of education a true picture of the possible cost. Calling for bids, it was stressed, does not mean that construction is planned for an early date.
50 YEARS AGO
From the Feb. 21, 1973, Shakopee Valley News
Ground Breaking Ceremonies Held for New Shakopee Medical Center
Construction has begun on the new Shakopee Medical Center at a site located on the corner of an extension of 10th Avenue and County Road 17 in Shakopee.
The one-story, residential style brick building will have approximately 11,000 square feet of space, and will house complete diagnostic, x-ray, and laboratory facilities.
It will include minor surgery and emergency treatment rooms in addition to patient examination rooms and offices for doctors affiliated with the Center.
According to project construction manager Norbert Zurkowski, the structure will be complete in mid-August. The design and construction of the Shakopee Medical Center is being done by American Medical Building Guild of Madison, Wis.
25 YEARS AGO
From the Feb. 19, 1998, Shakopee Valley News
Local bypass wins awards
An innovative approach to building concrete highways earned state and national recognition throughout 1997 for the Minnesota Department of Transportation’s (MnDOT) Highway 169 construction project in Shakopee.
After being named the state winner for best project by the Concrete Paving Association of Minnesota and Minnesota Quality Initiative, the project, completed in 1996, was named a finalist in the American Concrete Pavement Association and the National Quality Initiative Achievement Award national competition. In addition, the project was awarded the Governor’s Commendation by Partnership Minnesota, an organization established to encourage intergovernmental cooperation.
The roadway skirts south of downtown Shakopee and connects to the new Bloomington Ferry Bridge and County Road in Savage. The bypass was one of the first projects built using new MnDOT quality control and quality assurance standards.