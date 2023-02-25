125 YEARS AGO
From the March 3, 1898, Scott County Argus
The Masonic hall will be lighted by acetylene gas, supplied from Deutsch & Zettel’s big new generator which will replace their smaller one this week.
100 YEARS AGO
From the March 1, 1923, Shakopee Tribune
Manager Dawson Offers Children Free Feature
L. E. Dawson, manager of the Gem Theater, will initiate a new and novel feature next Saturday afternoon at his matinee, when he will admit each child bringing a fresh egg, free to the matinee performance.
The offering at this matinee which will start at 3 P. M. will be the photo-play “Good Men and True,” featuring Harry Carey. The picture will be especially enjoyed by children.
75 YEARS AGO
From the Feb. 26, 1948, Shakopee Argus-Tribune
Announcement of New Business Opening Feb. 28
In an advertisement in the Argus-Tribune today F. P. O’Connor, who recently purchased the Dr. Reiter property on West First street, announces the opening of a new business to be known as the “House of Bargains.”
The opening has been set for Saturday, Feb. 28 by which time the owner hopes to have much of his large stock of unclaimed freight on display.
For the past two weeks the building has been undergoing remodeling and repair in preparation for the opening, and it appeared certain early this week that everything would be in readiness by Saturday.
50 YEARS AGO
From the Feb. 28, 1973, Shakopee Valley News
Developers Seek Approval for Large Shopping Center in Jackson Township
A Minneapolis development corporation has relocated the proposed site for a community shopping center following negative reaction by city officials to initial proposals.
Gene Foudray, chairman of the Shakopee Planning Commission, disclosed at Thursday’s commission meeting that representatives of Midway Development Corp. have indicated the shopping center is now being planned for 30 acres of a 183-acre tract of land southwest of downtown Shakopee. The property is in Jackson Township, surrounding and immediately south of the present location of Jack’s Truck stop on Highway 169.
Foudray said that in addition to the shopping center, developers also plan for the area an 80-unit motel, 10-lane bowling alley, restaurant and lounge, and movie theater.
25 YEARS AGO
From the Feb. 26, 1998, Shakopee Valley News
Students take part in mentor program
Several local fourth-graders were selected to participate in a series of mentoring sessions over the past week as part of an elementary leadership training program.
Fourth-graders who have shown an interest in leadership roles applied to participate, and were paired with community leaders such as Scott County Sheriff Bill Nevin, Shakopee Police Chief Tom Steininger, Shakopee City Administrator Mark McNeill, and Shakopee School Superintendent Bob Ostlund.
The program is designed to help students nurture their leadership skills by interacting with, and researching the duties of, local officials. Pairs of students take turns asking each leader questions.