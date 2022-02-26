125 YEARS AGO
From the March 4, 1897, Scott County Argus
The four pretty little quail which John McMullen is wintering are as happy as clams at the high-tide in an overhead room which he has given up to them. There is hay for cover, food and water in abundance, and the little fellows scratch and peck away at the floor all day long. As previously stated he will put them into a large enclosure on his lawn this summer.
Master Valencourt Chewning also has some of the shy little birds in a room at his home, and with several rabbits they make quite a happy family. The statement that they cannot be tamed seems likely to be refuted, as the quail are rapidly accustoming themselves to their surroundings and their keepers.
100 YEARS AGO
From the March 2, 1922, Shakopee Tribune
R.T. Schumacher this week completed a deal, whereby he purchased from Ben Scherkenbach, his interest in the Shakopee Marble and Granite Works, thereby becoming the sole owner. The business will be carried on at the same place and under the same name, Shakopee Marble and Granite Company.
75 YEARS AGO
From the Feb. 27, 1947, Shakopee Argus-Tribune
A move to acquire the 190-acre former NYA camp tract east of Shakopee as a memorial park for the city has been launched according to a resolution officially published in the Argus-Tribune today.
The resolution, adopted by the City Council provides for the appointment of a committee “consisting of the mayor, the city attorney, the city engineer and the president of the common council … authorized to contact the necessary departments and officials of the State of Minnesota and to take whatever steps become ultimately necessary for the acquisition of said site by the City of Shakopee to be used as a memorial park.”
Transfer of title, it was explained, requires an act of the legislature.
According to the description of property, approximately 168 acres of the tract lie between the south bank of the Minnesota river and the right of way of state highway No. 101, about 35 acres of the total area lie north of the right of way of the Chicago, St. Paul, Minneapolis and Omaha railway.
50 YEARS AGO
From the March 1, 1972, Shakopee Valley News
Memorial Park, including the old Indian corn field north of the picnic area and the land surrounding the Mill Pond area, was designated a wildlife refuge by resolution of the Shakopee City Council Tuesday night.
Hunting, trapping, motorized traffic and boating is now expressly forbidden in the area, although fishing will be allowed.
25 YEARS AGO
From the Feb. 27, 1997, Shakopee Valley News
The Shakopee City Council Tuesday night voted 4-1 to take over the duties of the city’s Economic Development Authority (EDA).