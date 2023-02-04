125 YEARS AGO
From the Feb. 10, 1898, Scott County Argus
L. Schaefer’s jewelry store is neater and more attractive than ever since the addition of a handsome oak wall case wherein to exhibit his stock of silverware. The case stands nearly eight feet high, is ten feet long, and has three plate glass panel doors in front. The shelving and interior throughout are lined in black, which forms a striking setting for the silverware. The lower part of the case is given up to six drawers. With the rest of the store furnished in oak, the whole presents an artistic appearance, and reflects credit on the good taste of Mr. Schaefer.
100 YEARS AGO
From the Feb. 8, 1923, Shakopee Tribune
The James Casey family are now domiciled in their new home on First St. The house was completed recently and the family moved into it last week.
75 YEARS AGO
From the Feb. 5, 1948, Shakopee Argus-Tribune
Reopens Meat and Grocery Store
In an announcement in the Argus-Tribune today Mrs. Ben Schoenecker announces the reopening of the Schoenecker meat market and grocery on West First street.
50 YEARS AGO
From the Feb. 7, 1973, Shakopee Valley News
Group Asks Okay to Operate New Bank in Shakopee
Application has been made to the Minnesota Commerce Commission for authorization to operate a state bank in Shakopee.
Hearing on the application will be held before the commission Tuesday, March 13 at 9 a.m., in that body’s offices in the State Office building in St. Paul.
Applicants are James Fredy and Cletus Link of Shakopee, along with Charles Cornell, Jr., and Arthur F. Rossberg. Cornell and Rossberg are associated with the Fidelity State Banks of the metropolitan area and in New Prague.
The proposed bank would be located at 470 East First Avenue in Shakopee and would be known as Western Fidelity State Bank of Shakopee.
25 YEARS AGO
From the Feb. 5, 1998, Shakopee Valley News
Burnsville cop appointed city police chief
On a unanimous vote, the Shakopee City Council Tuesday night hired a Burnsville police captain as the city’s chief of police.
The council approved the hiring of Daniel Hughes on the recommendation of a panel of three it appointed to interview the three finalists. Other finalists were Shakopee Deputy Chief Gerald Poole and Maplewood police Captain David Thomalla. The three were recommended as finalist by the city’s Police Civil Service Commission. Mayor Jon Brekke, Councilor Jane DuBois and City Administrator Mark McNeill interviewed the three panelists and recommended Hughes to the council.
Hughes will replace Police Chief Tom Steininger, who will retire at the end of the month.