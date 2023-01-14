125 YEARS AGO
From the Jan. 20, 1898, Scott County Argus
The residence of Julius A. Coller narrowly escaped serious damage by fire Saturday. While the family was at breakfast a jar in which Mrs. Coller was burning cigar stubs for the house plants in the bedroom upstairs cracked open and lighted stubs set fire to the building. When discovered the fire had burned through to the floor. The bedstead is of iron, and this, coupled with the closed room, kept the fire from gaining serious headway. The outcome was a lucky one.
100 YEARS AGO
From the Jan. 18, 1923, Shakopee Tribune
Miss Elizabeth Schell to Fill Post Office Vacancy
Miss Elizabeth Schell this week received the appointment to fill the vacancy at the local Post Office.
Examinations for the position were conducted here the fore part of December when thirteen applicants took the examinations. Miss Schell is to be congratulated upon her success in receiving the appointment.
75 YEARS AGO
From the Jan. 15, 1948, Shakopee Argus-Tribune
Baseball Lights Get New Boost
A united effort to provide lights and improved facilities for Shakopee’s baseball park in time for the coming season got under way Monday night with the naming of a committee composed of representatives of local civic, fraternal and veterans organizations to proceed with the formation of a non-profit corporation to finance the $15,000 project.
The committee was appointed by Harold Bigot, president of the Shakopee baseball association who had called the meeting after requesting local organizations to name representatives to attend the session.
It was the consensus of opinion expressed by the more than 75 men at the Monday session, that the financing plan should provide for the issuance of non-interest bearing bonds in $10 denominations to be sold to local investors interested in promoting baseball in the community.
In addition to the installation of lights to meet the popular demand for night baseball, leaders in the project have under consideration the enlargement of existing facilities, erection of a permanent and more spacious concession stand, improved shower and dressing rooms, and toilet facilities. These improvements, it was pointed out, are contemplated in the overall estimate of $15,000 necessary to do the job.
50 YEARS AGO
From the Jan. 17, 1973, Shakopee Valley News
School Board Rejects Inmate Work Program
A request from the Minnesota Correctional Institution for Women in Shakopee to place selected inmates in a work program in the Shakopee schools was rejected by board members Monday night.
The concept, described by Supt. Robert Mayer as being “probably unique in the nation if adopted,” had been tabled for further study in December, when it was first brought to the board by Roger Eastman, coordinator of education programs at the institution.
Eastman’s proposal to the board was to place volunteer inmates selected through a classification committee, in clerical jobs at the high school, serving as both vocational training and as a social rehabilitation.
25 YEARS AGO
From the Jan. 15, 1998, Shakopee Valley News
Expansion of Shakopee prison proposed
A swelling in the population of female prison inmates will prompt state officials to seek bonding for a $7 million expansion of the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Shakopee.
The DOC is proposing construction of a 124-bed unit to meet the needs of 366 female inmates projected to be incarcerated by 2006.
Construction would begin in 1999, with completion set for July 2000.