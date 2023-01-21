125 YEARS AGO
From the Jan. 27, 1898, Scott County Argus
John McMullen has put up a warehouse 16x28 feet in size, on his lot adjoining J. A. Wilder’s lumber yard. It will be for use in connection with his agricultural implement trade. Wm. Beggs had the contract for the building.
100 YEARS AGO
From the Jan. 25, 1923, Shakopee Tribune
State Reformatory to Celebrate Third Anniversary
February second, the State Reformatory for Women will celebrate its third anniversary. At 2:30 p.m. a musical program will be given, after which guests will be shown through the buildings. All women who are interested in the work of the Reformatory are invited to attend.
75 YEARS AGO
From the Jan. 22, 1948, Shakopee Argus-Tribune
School Plans Near Completion
That architectural details and plans for Shakopee’s new public school have neared completion was indicated this week with the disclosure that the mass of drawings and data are now before the state department of education for examination.
Further indication of the progress was seen in the visit of structural engineers who were on the school site Saturday taking readings and soil samples. Reports of laboratory analysis of the soil will be made a part of the vast array of detail material compiled by the architects in conjunction with the preparation of building plans, it was learned.
How soon the completed plans would be presented to the board of education and representatives of the Shakopee Commercial club for examination could not be determined.
50 YEARS AGO
From the Jan. 24, 1973, Shakopee Valley News
Memorial Park Turnover to Historical Society Gets First Council Reading
First reading of an ordinance which would convey Shakopee’s 120-acre Memorial Park to Scott County Historical Society was held Tuesday night, … no adverse comment from the public.
Prior to its … reading and the council decision on whether to turn the property over to the society, councilmen will consider the ordinance further at a joint committee meeting February 8.
The Shakopee Planning Commission, by a majority vote, has indicated their approval of the proposed turnover of the land to the Society as the best use of the area.
The park area would extend the Society’s property from its restoration site along Highway 101 up to the edge of the commercially developed area of the city.
The Society plans to construct a $1.5 million museum at the western edge of the present park. Use of the area as a picnic ground for Shakopee residents would continue until Society development extends through the picnic area. At that time, the society would construct another picnic shelter area for residents near the Millpond.
City Attorney Julius Coller said the ordinance, if adopted, would be subject to a referendum petition as are all ordinances, but as yet the proposed conveyance of the land has caused no open opposition.
Under the proposed agreement, Shakopee citizens would be afforded preferential treatment in the access to and use of society facilities.
25 YEARS AGO
From the Jan. 22, 1998, Shakopee Valley News
Crossroads Center breaks ground
Ground was broken Jan. 14 for Shakopee Crossroads Center, a retail development that will include a Cub Foods grocery store on Marschall Road and Highway 169.