125 YEARS AGO
From the Feb. 3, 1898, Scott County Argus
The foundry of the Minnesota Stove company started up full force, Tuesday morning, after a month’s rest, pending the arrival of some new patterns for their 1898 heaters. The company is covering its field well, as is evidenced by the high grade cook stoves and ranges now being manufactured, as well as the cool heater, the “Imperial Coral,” which ranks with the very highest grade products of eastern makers. With the addition of some handsome wood heaters this year the “Coral” line will be as nearly complete as the firm or its patrons could wish. There are few business enterprises of its size in the state that have enjoyed prosperity in so steady a stream during the past two years as has the Minnesota Stove company.
100 YEARS AGO
From the Feb. 1, 1923, Shakopee Tribune
W. E. Redman of this city, together with his brother, E. W. Redman of Anoka purchased one-half interest in the Red Wing Creamery Co. at Red Wing. The creamery will be capitalized at $50,000. Mr. Redman’s brother will take charge of the creamery as manager.
75 YEARS AGO
From the Jan. 29, 1948, Shakopee Argus-Tribune
New Industry May Locate Here
Possibility of another new industry locating in Shakopee was given credence this week when Waterville firm negotiated for the rental of floor space in the center portion of the warehouse on the old mill property on North Lewis street.
A roofing, furnace and sheet metal business operated by Chanell and Stanton Anderson the industry is expected to get into operation as soon as adequate heating facilities can be put in operation, it was learned.
Specializing in roofing work the Andersons also are sales representatives for the Lennox Furniture company. Their sheet metal work is incidental to their roofing and furnace installation business.
50 YEARS AGO
From the Jan. 31, 1973, Shakopee Valley News
1120 Acre Reserve Area Holds Promise for Hikers, Nature Observer, Campers
Although the Hennepin County Park Reserve District has held a large area in northeastern Shakopee since 1969, development and planning has not yet taken place.
The plans for the Blue-Fisher Lake Reserve will probably get onto the District’s drawing boards this year. District officials explained that the planning, and any development, has been held back by moratoriums over the precise location of the Highway 18-169 Bridge, the firming up of the Minnesota River Trail plans through the Reserve, and the ongoing work of the Blue Lake Sewer Treatment plant.
The Blue Lake-Fisher area of Shakopee, existing today much as it must have a century or more ago, encompasses 1,100 acres, including the nearby lakes, Blue and Fisher. The area serves as habitat for deer, … and water fowl, along with many marsh animals such as egrets and muskrats.
25 YEARS AGO
From the Jan. 29, 1998, Shakopee Valley News
Site near hospital being considered for school
Plans for a new elementary school in Shakopee are progressing this week, as the school district continues negotiations for a parcel of land near St. Francis Regional Medical Center.
Superintendent Bob Ostlund announced during Monday’s School Board meeting that the district is focusing its efforts on a 20-acre site east of the hospital, and is discussing a purchase price with property owners Gary and Greg Kerkow.
Among its pluses, the site is centrally located within the district in a rapidly developing area, Ostlund said. He noted there isn’t a lot of high-speed traffic, and the lot has access to city sewer and water.