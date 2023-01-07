125 YEARS AGO
From the Jan. 13, 1898, Scott County Argus
The committee on church debt liquidation, of the German Lutheran church, reported at a recent meeting that $300 have been cancelled in the past two years, and that the balance of $200 will, they trust, be cancelled by April 1, 1898. All voting members are taxed 25 cents monthly for this fund.
100 YEARS AGO
From the Jan. 11, 1923, Shakopee Tribune
League of Women Voters Held Interesting Meeting
Perhaps the largest and most interesting meeting in the history of the local League of Women Voters was held at the Public Rest rooms last Friday afternoon.
The question “Are our dances what they should be?” was discussed from different points of view. Barn dances and pavilion dances were also discussed.
Rev. Dean M. Savs gave a most interesting talk on the subject. He denounced public pavilion dances and barn dances.
Mayor Mergens gave a fine talk on the difficulties of the problem at the present time.
A large number of names were added to the list of members and the meeting proved very interesting from every standpoint.
75 YEARS AGO
From the Jan. 8, 1948, Shakopee Argus-Tribune
For Free!
Leo Robeck, Red Owl store owner, stepped out the back door of his store Saturday morning expecting to bring in a package containing a hundred pounds of beef which he had placed beside the door late Friday to freeze. The meat was gone, some one having “lifted” it during the night. Leo being the kid of fellow he is, came up with an offer to grind the meat into hamburger if the party who took it will bring it in – and no extra charge.
50 YEARS AGO
From the Jan. 10, 1973, Shakopee Valley News
Council Gives Its Approval to Rezoning for Medical Center
A clean bill of health was given to a rezoning for a proposed Medical Center in Shakopee by the city council Tuesday night.
The action paved the way for the construction of a 7,000 square foot clinic proposed by Drs. Donald Abrams, Anthony Spagnolo, Joseph Keenan and Donald Lynch.
The rezoning was a difficult question for councilmen, as they had recently rejected a similar request for a shopping center near the site of the proposed clinic, to be both west of County Road 17 and south of Shakopee Avenue.
The original request by the doctors was the rezoning of a 9 acre parcel they had purchased. The request was later reduced to a rezoning to business use for only three of the nine acres.
25 YEARS AGO
From the Jan. 8, 1998, Shakopee Valley News
Retail center to break ground
Cub Foods included in Oppidan development in city
Crossroads Center, a $12 million, 200,000 square-foot retail development project in Shakopee … will include a Cub Foods store, will be commenced Jan. 14 during ground breaking ceremonies.
The retail center, which will be located west of Marschall Road and south of Vierling Drive, will also include a Norwest Bank, SuperAmerica station, Edina Realty, Blockbuster Video, True Value Hardware store and a Crossroads Liquor store.