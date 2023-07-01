125 YEARS AGO
From the July 7, 1898, Scott County Argus
Anton Ring and Joe Fischer have begun the manufacture of cement paving blocks and walks. They have secured the old Rosracker shop in which to establish their plant, and they are now at work. A cistern has been dug in the center of the building, and other necessary equipment is going in daily. There is no good reason why this industry cannot be carried on successfully by local parties, and as there is to be a large amount of this kind of work in the city in the near future, the young men start in with good prospects for success.
100 YEARS AGO
From the July 5, 1923, Shakopee Tribune
W. E. Redman re-purchased the half interest in the Redman Ice Cream Co., which he sold to E. W. Mesenbring five months ago. The transaction became effective July 1. Mr. Redman will move his family back to Shakopee and Mr. Mesenbring will return to Cologne and take possession of his farm. Mr. Redman will retain his half interest in the Red Wing Creamery, which will be managed in the future by his brother, E. W. Redman. Friends of the Redman family will be pleased to learn of their return to this city but will regret to learn of Mr. Mesenbring’s departure.
75 YEARS AGO
From the July 1, 1948, Shakopee Argus-Tribune
Enlarged Stands to Seat 2000
Capable of seating 2,000 fans, the newly enlarged grandstand at Riverside park here is expected to get its first real use when the crowd gathers for the Belle Plaine-Shakopee game next Wednesday night.
The 80-foot extension along the first base line was completed the past week through the efforts of energetic volunteer men and boys who spent many hours of their spare time shoveling, hauling, sawing, climbing and nailing while the stands took shape.
Also completed now is a spacious concession counter beneath the stands and a press box atop the stands.
Under way are new and enlarged toilet facilities and improved dugouts.
Scheduled for appearance around the field in a few days is the new “high-board” fence, funds for which have been subscribed by business firms which purchased advertising space on the boards. Preliminary construction work was to get under way this week.
50 YEARS AGO
From the July 4, 1973, Shakopee Valley News
Separating Centuries
Tractors working at the Minnesota Valley Restoration Project have nearly completed their work on the dirt berm separating the site from the highway. The berm is intended to keep out some of the signs, sights and sounds of the 20th Century, and will make it easier to control access to the project site.