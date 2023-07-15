125 YEARS AGO
From the July 21, 1898, Scott County Argus
Charles Hartmann and George Ries will engage in the butcher business here as soon as necessary arrangements can be made. They are today undecided whether to buy you A & J. Zettel or start a third market in the unoccupied part of the How block on Lewis street. Both deals are now pending.
100 YEARS AGO
From the July 19, 1923, Shakopee Tribune
The Tri-State Telephone Co. will open their new office in the M. J. Berens and Sons building about August 1. Experienced operators from the twin cities will be in charge for an indefinite time, until local operators have been trained.
75 YEARS AGO
From the July 15, 1948, Shakopee Argus-Tribune
Huth and Johnson in Tonsorial Shop
In a change of plans announced this week it was disclosed that Peter G. Huth will be associated with Al Johnson in the latter’s barber shop on E. First street effective Friday morning, July 16.
Last week after vacating the Lewis street building he had occupied for many years Mr. Huth moved his equipment to the former Wampach residence, west of the Metcalf service station, where he planned to open a barber shop.
Under the new management he will continue business in the Johnson shop.
50 YEARS AGO
From the July 18, 1973, Shakopee Valley News
Shopping Center Construction Will Start Soon
Construction of a $3 million shopping center near Shakopee is scheduled to get underway about Aug. 1, a spokesman for a Minneapolis development firm said last week.
However, a list of the types of stores that will occupy the center will not be made public until all arrangements for financing have been made, the spokesman said. The list will probably be made available later this week, he said.
The center, to be called Jacksondale, will be constructed on 30 acres of a 124 acre tract of land immediately west of Shakopee on Highway 169. Of the remaining acreage, 10 acres will be sold for the development of townhouses, and 84 acres for development of private residential dwellings, the spokesman revealed.
Tentative plans for the shopping center include construction of a bowling alley, motel, restaurant and possibly a movie theater, he added.
The shopping center is expected to be completed in March.
25 YEARS AGO
From the July 16, 1998, Shakopee Valley News
Monument on Indian burial mound
City agrees to move structure at Memorial Park honoring war dead
A flagpole and granite memorial in Veterans Memorial Park honoring local residents who died while serving in the military sits atop an Indian burial mound, and the city of Shakopee will work with the local American Legion and VFW posts and the Shakopee Mdewakanton Dakota Community to relocate them.