125 YEARS AGO
From the July 22, 1897, Scott County Argus
The fire bell clanged out an alarm last Friday afternoon, and when to this were added dense volumes of smoke issuing from the Conter House, there really seemed to be a fire. The streets filled with people and the apparatus was swung around the corner in record breaking time, but two men with shovels had just put out the fire by heaping sand upon it. It was a pall of tar which the men were heating over a fire in the alleyway that had caught fire. Damage 1 ½ cents. There was no insurance.
100 YEARS AGO
From the July 20, 1922, Shakopee Tribune
School Election Brings out a Very Large Vote
John P. Ring and Mrs. Fred Berens were elected members of the school board for three years, at the school election held Saturday evening.
More than usual interest was shown and a large number of votes were cast. The women’s vote was especially heavy, which displayed the keen interest they take in school affairs.
75 YEARS AGO
From the July 17, 1947, Shakopee Argus-Tribune
Sand Pit Is Big Industry
Now equipped to screen, load and deliver an estimated 10000 tons of sand and rock daily the Shakopee Sand and Gravel company, operated by Joseph Reis, is finding a ready market for its products over a wide area, it was learned.
Latest pieces of equipment put in operation at the 50-acre pit southeast of Shakopee, are an 85-foot belt conveyor, a 35 cubic yard hopper and a half cubic yard gas shovel.
Atop the massive hopper under which the trucks drive to the loaded, is a vibrator screen which anatomically separates the sand from the coarser materials and deposits much in its own compartment in the hopper.
The screen selects three classes of materials and “throws out” the rock too large for general use. The larger rock, will soon be utilized when a new crusher, already on the site, is put in operation.
In addition to the new machines recently installed his plant equipment includes a drag line and three trucks. Four men are employed full time in the industry and during rush periods others are employed, Reis disclosed.
The hopper, screen and conveyor are all electrically operated to provide the maximum efficiency.
50 YEARS AGO
From the July 19, 1972, Shakopee Valley News
Commission Gives Nelson Permit Nod
At its regular meeting, Thursday evening, July 14, the Shakopee Planning Commission passed a resolution recommending that the Common Council grant a conditional use permit to B.F. Nelson Co. for the establishment of a roofing tile manufacturing plant on a 60-acre tract of land west of Owens-Illinois in Valley Industrial Park.
The company, a division of Certain-Teed Products Corp., has applied for the permit because at this time it is uncertain as to whether an Eagle Creek zoning ordinance, which as reserve the land for “light industrial use” is still enforceable in the area.
25 YEARS AGO
From the July 17, 1997, Shakopee Valley News
EDA votes 3-2 against downtown project
Citing concerns with the Blocks 3 and 4 redevelopment financial package, the Shakopee Economic Development Authority (EDA) voted 3 to 2 Tuesday night against an $8 million retail and housing proposal from the Scott County Housing and Redevelopment Authority.