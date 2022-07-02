125 YEARS AGO
From the July 8, 1897, Scott County Argus
The Jacob Ries Bottling Works take considerable pride in a new ornamental nickel bar sign, advertising their famous Rock Spring Table water. The sign is in the form of a panel hung horizontally by a chain. Its background is satin finished and the lettering polished. To add to its attractiveness … of the two faces of their World Fair medal in bronze appear in raised medallions. The whole makes a handsome ornament for a bar and is correspondingly valuable as an advertiser. It is a credit to the firm, and a credit to the city to have the name appear upon such an artistic piece of work.
100 YEARS AGO
From the July 6, 1922, Shakopee Tribune
School elections will be held in this city Saturday, July 15th. Mrs. Fred Berens and Ralph Warner are in the field for members on the school board.
75 YEARS AGO
From the July 3, 1947, Shakopee Argus-Tribune
Council Cuts Licenses
Conforming to the state liquor law which fixes the number of licenses that may be issued in Shakopee, a city of the fourth class, the city council at 1:10 a.m. Wednesday ended a hectic five-hour session by referring to Mayor J. J. Cavanaugh and Recorder F. A. Dircks, for signature the “on sale” liquor licenses of Leonard Ayd, Frank J. Wampach, E. A. Rademacher, A. V. Krueger and Alex J. Stang.
A subsequent motion instructed the city recorder to return the liquor license applications from and bonds to Hubert Paron, Martin Dressen, Otto Riems and Joseph Weiland.
50 YEARS AGO
From the July 5, 1972, Shakopee Valley News
North Star Research to Build Headquarters
North Star Research and Development Institute was authorized by its Board of Directors Wednesday, June 28, to proceed with construction of a $1,700,000 headquarters office and laboratory building in Valley Industrial Park, Shakopee.
The Directors approved a plan and model designed by Hammel Green and Abrahamson Inc., St. Paul architectural firm.
Dr. John Clegg, North Star President, said the building will contain 48,500 square feet of space in three wings of two-story height.
It will be housed on a 100-acre site which North Star owns in Valley Industrial Park and will replace the present offices and central laboratories in a rented building at 3100 38th Avenue S., Minneapolis.
Ground will be broken early in 1973 and occupancy of the new building is programmed for late June of 1974, Clegg said.
25 YEARS AGO
From the July 3, 1997, Shakopee Valley News
St. Francis opens urgent care unit
St. Francis Regional Medical Center in Shakopee has announced that it will be offering urgent care services.
The hospital’s urgent care unit, located next to the emergency department, will be open Fridays from 6 to 10 p.m., and weekends and holiday from 1 to 8 p.m.
The hospital said that patients in need of nurse treatment usually will be helped faster in urgent care than in the emergency room, where patients with more serious conditions are helped first.
Urgent care services will also be less expensive than treatment in the emergency room. St. Francis Urgent Care is a separate service at the hospital, so patients will be charged for an urgent care copayment, not an emergency room copayment.
Plans to expand urgent care services to weekday evenings are under way.