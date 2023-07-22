125 YEARS AGO
From the July 28, 1898, Scott County Argus
If this weather is not “hot enough for you,” take a trip down to the City Brick yard, where Mr. Schroeder’s crew is just now basking in the additional warmth thrown off by a burning kiln at 800,000 brick. This is the second big kiln of the season at the City Brick yard.
100 YEARS AGO
From the July 26, 1923, Shakopee Tribune
Shakopee State Bank Installs Electric Alarm
The Shakopee State Bank added a new safety device to their bank last week, by the installation of an up-to-date electric alarm system.
The alarm, which was installed by the Cannon Ball Alarm Co. of Minneapolis, is attached to the protective devices throughout the system in such a way that the slightest interference at any point, will sound the warning. The alarm system is so thorough that the removal of even a single screw from the casing of the outside metal box will sound the alarm.
75 YEARS AGO
From the July 22, 1948, Shakopee Argus-Tribune
Police Radio System Ready
A police radio system that will eventually link county and municipal law enforcement officers in Scott and Carver counties is to be inaugurated here this week, Pat Thielen, Shakopee police chief, disclosed.
Two-way radios have already been installed in the Shakopee police car and the Scott county sheriff’s car. Transmitting equipment is to be housed in the courthouse here.
50 YEARS AGO
From the July 25, 1973, Shakopee Valley News
New Veterinary Clinic in Operation
Dr. Richard Klimmek has taken the step from a converted garage to a new veterinary clinic just south of Shakopee. The new clinic marks the achievement of a goal Klimmek set six years ago when he graduated from the University of Minnesota.
The new clinic was designed primarily for small animal veterinary services including exams, vaccinations and surgery, and also has boarding and grooming facilities.
Joining Klimmek on the first of July was another recent U of M graduate, Dr. Tom Rainey. Dr. Rainey had been a member of the scholastic veterinary fraternity.
Both men have mobile veterinary units mounted on trucks which allows them to make emergency house calls, and makes it easier to deal with large animals who could not be brought to the clinic.
The clinic is located one and one half miles south of Shakopee on Co. Rd. 15 (Marystown Road).
25 YEARS AGO
From the July 23, 1998, Shakopee Valley News
Prison escapee found at Minneapolis concert
A 17-year-old convicted murderer who walked away from the state correctional facility for women in Shakopee Friday morning was found about midnight the same day exactly where authorities thought she would be – at the Smashing Pumpkins concert in downtown Minneapolis.