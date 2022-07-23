125 YEARS AGO
From the July 29, 1897, Scott County Argus
Railway mail clerk John P. Ring informs us that next week the Omaha road will add a mail car to the “stub” or Mankato local, thus giving Shakopee six mail trains a day on the Omaha alone. With from twelve to fourteen mails a day, and in addition a stage mail three times a week, Shakopee is bound to keep in touch with the outside world.
100 YEARS AGO
From the July 27, 1922, Shakopee Tribune
Leo Hartmann Winner in Orange Crush Contest
The Jacob Ries Bottling Works, Inc., put on a Crown Saving Prize Contest beginning June 15. This contest ended last Saturday, July 22. Leo Hartmann of this city, won the first prize in this contest and Alex Miller of Jordan won the second prize. The names of these boys as well as twelve other winners, appear in the Jacob Ries Bottling Works, Inc., advertisement on page 5 of this issue.
The object of the contest was to make the public better acquainted with the deliciousness of Orange Crush, Lemon-Crush and Lime-Crush. These Crush drinks are now rated as the largest selling fruit flavored beverages in the world.
75 YEARS AGO
From the July 24, 1947, Shakopee Argus-Tribune
Cafe To Become Dress Shop, New Owner Discloses
Sale of the Libert Cafe on West First street to E. J. Wynn was completed this week and the new owner took possession Tuesday. The business was immediately closed and when the place reopens it will house a new centerpiece to be known as Edna Marie Frock Shoppe, Wynn disclosed.
Mr. and Mrs. Math Libert, who had operated the café for two years and who with their family, occupied the apartment over the cafe, have taken a lake cottage for several weeks. They have no plans for the immediate future, Libert said.
According to Wynn the cafe equipment will be disposed of and the entire interior of the building renovated and altered to suit the needs of the new business, which will specialize in women’s and children’s apparel. Mrs. Wynn will be in charge.
A definite opening date has not yet been set.
50 YEARS AGO
From the July 26, 1972, Shakopee Valley News
Commission Gives Nelson Permit Nod
Edward Pink retired recently after 45 years as a mailman in Shakopee. In a ceremony held at the Post Office in Shakopee, Postmaster Cormac Suel presents Pink with a certificate of appreciation for his many years of service to the people of the community. Pink was the first mailman assigned to the area when the first U.S. Post Office was opened here in 1927.
25 YEARS AGO
From the July 24, 1997, Shakopee Valley News
Soccer, boys’ tennis, one-act plays added to school activities
It’s been coming for a long time, said Shakopee school Superintendent Bob Ostlund, but budget constraints made it difficult to add the four of the most requested student activities to the roster.
However, due to an increase of $88,000 in the district’s annual budget following the Legislature’s approval of the K-through-12 financial package, the district can now offer girls’ and boys’ varsity soccer, boys’ tennis and one-act plays, it was announced in Monday’s School Board meeting…