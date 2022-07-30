125 YEARS AGO
From the Aug. 5, 1897, Scott County Argus
At a special school meeting held last Saturday evening it was voted to issue $1,500 bonds to be used in putting in a steam heating plant at the Union School.
100 YEARS AGO
From the Aug. 3, 1922, Shakopee Tribune
The Public Tennis Court at Holmes Park will be in readiness for public use after this week. Miss Bowdish, supervisor of the playground work, will give instructions about playing the game to any who desire, any afternoon next week and also on Monday and Thursday evenings.
75 YEARS AGO
From the July 31, 1947, Shakopee Argus-Tribune
Law Arm Strengthened
Shakopee’s arms of the law were materially strengthened Saturday afternoon when the new Ford De Luxe police car was delivered to the city. … Chief Scherer said Monday night that traffic law violators no longer have any reason to believe they can get away with infractions that were common when the police department was not adequately equipped to give chase. Pat Thielen, night watchman, will man the police car during the night and early morning hours touring the city while the populace sleeps. The new vehicle is equipped with a heater, and a siren and police light removed from the outmoded car. What disposition is to be made of the discarded machine has not yet been determined.
50 YEARS AGO
From the Aug. 2, 1972, Shakopee Valley News
Contract Agreement Reached with County Employees
40 Hour Work Week Included
Scott County Commissioners, at their regular meeting Tuesday, August 1, voted unanimously to accept a proposed contract with the American Federation of State and County Municipal Employees (AFSCME) which will increase the number of working hours per week of Scott County union members from 35 to 40 hours.
The new contract was settled upon after six negotiation sessions between union representatives and County Administrator Joseph F. Ries.
Under the contract’s provisions, union members will work from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and will be allowed one half hour for lunch. As a result of the contract, county offices will now be open throughout the noon hour.
As a result of a suggestion by County Attorney Robert O. O’Neill, heads of all of the county offices were called in at a special afternoon session to voice their opinions on the value of the proposed 40-hour week for their staff members, and to obtain their assurance that the extra hours will be fully utilized by employees.
None of the department heads attending the afternoon session raised any serious objections to the increase in working hours, with some of those present saying that employees in their offices often work more than 40 hours per week currently. The new contract will provide for the payment of time and a half wages to any employee working more than eight hours in any single day.
25 YEARS AGO
From the July 31, 1997, Shakopee Valley News
County office combination to streamline service
Treasurer, auditor, recorder posts to be merged with others
In an effort to further a “one-stop shopping” concept at the Scott County Courthouse, the County Board successfully lobbied the 1997 state Legislature to allow it to make three county positions appointive rather than elective. Now the board will be making the county treasurer, auditor and recorder appointive positions unless county residents petition against the move. Commissioners can also eliminate the positions, which is planned, and combine their functions into one or more departments.