125 YEARS AGO
From the June 16, 1898, Scott County Argus
Dr. H. P. Fischer’s residence is undergoing extensive improvements chiefly at the hands of the painter. The west wing has been removed, and the building is being painted a deep red, in imitation of Philadelphia pressed brick. The cornices and gables will be of a lighter color, the sash will be painted black, and the effect of the whole will be very pleasing.
100 YEARS AGO
From the June 14, 1923, Shakopee Tribune
Excavation for the new home for Mr. and Mrs. Jos. Schaefer is about completed and work will be begun at once at the construction of a five room stucco bungalow. The home will be built directly south of their former home recently purchased by Mr. and Mrs. Ed Thiede.
75 YEARS AGO
From the June 10, 1948, Shakopee Argus-Tribune
First Night Ball Game Scheduled for June 16
Inauguration of Shakopee’s new baseball area has been set for 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, when the Shakopee Indians and Bloomington will make history by playing the first night baseball game in Shakopee, it was announced Tuesday.
50 YEARS AGO
From the June 13, 1973, Shakopee Valley News
Vote Set Sept. 11 on Proposed $1.9 Million County Court House
A bond issue vote for a proposed new court house will go to the residents of Scott County on Sept. 11.
The price tag for the new County Court House was set at $1,901,910 by the board of commissioners this week.
While the full $1.9 million will appear on the bond issue ballot, the county expects revenue sharing funds to cover over half of the amount of the project. Use of federal revenue sharing money will reduce the tax burden of the new county facility.
The county commissioners also anticipate other funds will help pay for a successful bond issue to keep taxes at a minimum, but those figures had not been firmly established at the time of this week’s meeting.
The proposed new Scott County Court House would be built on the site of the present courthouse and would be attached to it.
In detailing plans for the structure, the architect designed a building which would serve the growing needs of the county through 1985. It is planned as a three-story building with flexible modular design which would easily adapt to growing and changing needs of county and judicial needs according to the architects.
25 YEARS AGO
From the June 11, 1998, Shakopee Valley News
St. Francis expansion is planned
Growth in population, medical services offered creates need
Growth in patient load and an increase in medical services offered has necessitated expansion of Shakopee’s St. Francis Regional Medical Center, which opened at its current site just two years ago.
The hospital will add a third story, expand the existing structure to the west and north, and redesign the layout of some departments. The 39-bed capacity hospital will increase to 56 beds, with space for another seven rooms included in the redesign. The expansion will add 31,000 square feet to the facility. Remodeling will involve about 9,000 square feet.
Work on the $12 million expansion is scheduled to begin in mid-August, with completion expected in November 1999. The hospital was built for $16 million.