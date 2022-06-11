125 YEARS AGO
From the June 17, 1897, Scott County Argus
H. F. Gross has a young owl just in the down, in his big cage at the barber shop. It was brought in by a son of John Lawrence, who picked it up where it had fallen from the nest. The youngster is as ferocious and voracious as a grown bird, and certainly looks as wise as it is possible to look.
100 YEARS AGO
From the June 15, 1922, Shakopee Tribune
Ries Bottling Works Inc. Putting on Crown Contest
The Jacob Ries Bottling Works Inc. are announcing on page five of this issue in a large advertisement, facts and data on a Crown Saving Prize contest which they are starting today. This contest will continue until Saturday July 22nd.
The contest will undoubtedly prove to be a very attractive one as they are offering 40 cash prizes and 20 additional merchandise prizes.
75 YEARS AGO
From the June 12, 1947, Shakopee Argus-Tribune
Members of the American Legion Auxiliary will hold their first picnic on the club grounds Tuesday evening, June 17, at 7 o’clock. A pot luck lunch will be served after which the nominating committee will present the new officers for the ensuing year. All members are urged to attend.
50 YEARS AGO
From the June 14, 1972, Shakopee Valley News
School Board Okays Program for Children with Learning Disability
A New Approach
At least two, and possibly three, district wide “troubleshooters” were authorized to be hired by the Shakopee school district by School board action Monday night for a program designed to replace the former Special Learning Disabilities Program (SLBP) to instruct children with emotional and physical barriers to learning.
The new system as explained by Elementary Principal Virgil Mears, would work on a “one-to-one” basis, with the specially trained teachers to be on call in case of crises in the classroom…
The system to be used next year will allow the teachers to be used anywhere in the system, and they will deal with emotional problems primarily.
The teachers to be hired will have certification as teachers of the emotionally disturbed and priority in hiring will be given personnel with counseling and social work experience.
Mears indicated that the Shakopee program for next year will be one of the first of its kind in the state, and added that state department officials said that it was a method in which they felt more districts should be encouraged to utilize, since it is a “pure” form of aid to children with disabilities to learning, separating it from academic tutoring.
25 YEARS AGO
From the June 12, 1997, Shakopee Valley News
Hearings set on $29.6 million school referendum
Public hearings have been scheduled for Wednesday, June 25, to give residents a chance to learn more about a $29.6 million Shakopee school bond referendum that will be on November ballots.
After more than 12 hours of meetings to analyze the recommendations made by a facilities task force, the School Board has given the nod to a bond referendum that calls for the construction of a new elementary school, additions to the junior and senior high schools and the purchase of land for future school sites.
In addition, the referendum would provide the district with money to reroof buildings, renovate the high school, install carpet and lockers at the junior high school, and resurface and curb Pearson Elementary parking lot. Also included in the package are funds to pay for a storage facility at Pearson as well as four tennis courts at the high school, which would allow the eventual addition of a tennis program in the district.