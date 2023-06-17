125 YEARS AGO
From the June 23, 1898, Scott County Argus
H. Spencer, superintendent of the Western division of the C., St. P., M. & O. Ry. Company has been in the city on several occasions this week negotiating with James Sullivan for the purchase of 40 acres of the Gifford farm west of town on which is to be located a gravel pit. The company intends to put a steam shovel in there, and this will furnish employment for quite a number of men each summer.
100 YEARS AGO
From the June 21, 1923, Shakopee Tribune
Historic Trail Party to Join at Shakopee
In last week’s issue of the Tribune we published the route of the party making the Tour of the Sioux Historic Trail. Since the publication of that issue, we learned that the party will be actually made up at Shakopee at 9 a.m. today.
Some of the members of the party will start at Fort Snelling near the Round Tower at 8:00 a.m., while other members of the party will start at Minneapolis from Automobile Club, Town House, LaSalle at 18th Street at the same time. All are to join in Shakopee and will leave this city at 9:00 a.m. They will reach Jordan at 9:30 a.m. and pass through Belle Plaine at 9:50 a.m. The party will arrive at Redwood Falls and will register at the Armory, the convention headquarters at 7:50 p.m.
75 YEARS AGO
From the June 17, 1948, Shakopee Argus-Tribune
Named Acting Postmaster Here
Mrs. M. L. Regan, who for some time has been employed as a postal clerk here, was installed as acting postmaster of the Shakopee postoffice Wednesday.
50 YEARS AGO
From the June 20, 1973, Shakopee Valley News
New Industry
Groundbreaking Ceremonies were held Friday, June 15, in Shakopee for Kaufman and Broad Custom Homes, Inc., one of the largest home builders in the United States. The manufacturer of pre-cut homes recently acquired 17.2 acres for their new plant site, located just east of downtown Shakopee, from Rauenhurst Corporation. According to Phil E. Champell, Vice President of Kaufman and Broad Homes, the plant will be the first of its type in the area and should be in operation in September. The firm which is one the international level, with offices in Canada, Paris, Marseille and West Germany, has its area office located in the Northwestern Financial Center, 7900 Xerxes Ave., in Bloomington.
25 YEARS AGO
From the June 18, 1998, Shakopee Valley News
City hires firm to help establish architectural look for downtown area
Hoping to make downtown Shakopee a place people want to shop and eat, the city has hired a consultant to recommend guidelines for architectural changes to businesses that would remind customers of an era before impersonal shopping centers and suburban strip malls.
At its June 2 meeting, the Shakopee City Council, acting as the Economic Development Authority, unanimously approved spending $7,650 to hire Thomas R. Zahn & Associates to create design guidelines for downtown businesses. The guidelines, though non-binding, will guide business owners interested in redoing the front of their buildings to an early-20th century appearance said Paul Snook, Shakopee’s economic development director. The EDA has been seeking support from local financial institutions to provide revitalization loans at favorable interest rates to business owners, Snook said.