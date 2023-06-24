125 YEARS AGO
From the June 30, 1898, Scott County Argus
The firm of Ries & Hartmann, which has been in the butcher business in Shakopee for the past four years or more, was last Tuesday dissolved by mutual consent, Joseph G. Ries taking sole charge and continuing the business. Chas. Hartmann, the retiring member, has not yet fully decided upon his future line of business, but all who have come to know him in a business or social way hope that he will conclude to remain in Shakopee. Mr. Ries enters upon his career as sole proprietor of a flourishing market business with every prospect for success, and this is what his friends all wish for him.
100 YEARS AGO
From the June 28, 1923, Shakopee Tribune
Question of Purchase to Be Determined by July 16 Vote
At a meeting of the City Council held last Tuesday evening, the question of the city of Shakopee purchasing the Scott County Agricultural Society’s buildings arose.
The Council decided that the question be put to the vote of the citizens of Shakopee on July 16, as there will be a special election on that day.
75 YEARS AGO
From the June 24, 1948, Shakopee Argus-Tribune
Son Born by Candlelight
By the feeble light of candles and matches, pressed into service when the electric power failed, an 8-pound son was born to Mrs. George Rutherford (Marguerite Huth) in St. Francis hospital at 3:40 Wednesday morning.
There were some tense moments for the mother, Dr. B. F. Pearson, attending physician, and hospital attendants when the lights went out at 2:55. It was the first experience of the kind the hospital has faced.
50 YEARS AGO
From the June 27, 1973, Shakopee Valley News
County, School District Discuss Land Purchase
Representatives of School District 720, appeared before the Scott County Board of Commissioners Tuesday to request that the Board propose placing a 30-acre site in southern Shakopee up for bid, to make way the school district would be able to purchase the property for future school construction.
Superintendent of schools Dr. Robert Mayer read a statement which expressed the school district’s interest in the property, located to the east of County Road 17, as a possible future location for a junior high school.
25 YEARS AGO
From the June 25, 1998, Shakopee Valley News
Justice Center is taking shape
$12 million facility is on schedule for grand opening in October
To passers-by on Atwood Street, or Fourth or Fifth avenues in Shakopee, the daily progress on the Scott County Justice Center may seem matter of fact. But if it’s been a while since you’ve seen the building, work on the facility is progressing on or near schedule.
Project Manager Gregg Davies said the majority of the interior and exterior work on the $12 million building is nearly completed. Construction of the building, which started last fall, is scheduled to be completed and ready for a grand opening in October.
To the visitor, the rooms within the 75,000-square-foot Justice Center have taken shape and workers inside the building have turned their attention to detail and finish work, Davies said. The first floor is the closest to being completed. The second floor is just behind the first and the third floor is the furthest from completion. Inside, workers are also working on the secured building areas and elevators just off the courtrooms.