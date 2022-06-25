125 YEARS AGO
From the July 1, 1897, Scott County Argus
Deutsch & Zettel’s aquarium contains a big gar-fish. With its long pointed snout and snaky body it is quite a curiosity.
100 YEARS AGO
From the June 29, 1922, Shakopee Tribune
The special soap sale which was to have been held at Dahl’s Cash and Carry Store last Saturday, was postponed until next Saturday, July 1st. This sale date had to be changed as the shipment of P. & G. soap, purchased especially for this sale, did not arrive in time to be put on sale last Saturday.
75 YEARS AGO
From the June 26, 1947, Shakopee Argus-Tribune
Tree Branches in Power Line Cuts Electric Service
Tree branches and wind combined to short circuit two 6,000 volt electric power transmission lines causing a temporary disruption in electric service here Friday morning.
When the high tension liens came in contact with each other one of the wires was burned off and slapped across a street light circuit, likewise putting that out of service.
The difficulty developed on the primary distribution line south of the recreation park where a 24-inch boxelder tree had stretched its branches up to where the wires were pushed together and the power disruption followed.
Service was off on part of the residential, business and industrial lines for nearly an hour while a utility crew chopped down the 20-foot tree and spliced the broken wires.
50 YEARS AGO
From the June 28, 1972, Shakopee Valley News
Commission Okays Fourth Addition of Scenic Heights
During its regular meeting Thursday evening, June 22, the Shakopee Planning Commission accepted a design submitted by Don Link, contractor, for the construction of a fourth addition to the Scenic Heights development.
Link’s design had been turned down by the Commission at two previous public hearings because it did not provide for an access onto County Road 16 from Sibley St., which the Commission felt was necessary to reduce future traffic problems in the area.
Appearing at the hearing Thursday evening, Link said that he was resubmitting his original design because the amount of money spent in installing drainage for Ramsey Street prevented the contractors from granting the City of Shakopee another access street.
After deliberation of the matter, during which City Engineer Len Olson expressed the opinion that because of steep grades neither street is completely desirable for access purposes, the Commission reversed its original decision and accepted the design in a 3-2 vote.
25 YEARS AGO
From the June 26, 1997, Shakopee Valley News
Thrift Store may need a new home
Once the home of Eagle Creek Town Hall, the single-story brick building at the intersection of county roads 83 and 16 in Shakopee now houses the CAP Agency’s Thrift Shop serving Scott, Carver and Dakota counties.
But in a short time – possibly within the next two years – the land on which the shop sits in Valley Green Business Park will be needed for development, and the store will need to find a new location.
The city of Shakopee owns the property that the Thrift Shop sits on, obtained when Eagle Creek Township was annexed by the city. But for the last 19 years, the city has leased the former town hall to the CAP Agency for a dollar a year.
However, as land prices escalate – and three years ago, according to Jon Albinson, project director at Valley Green Business Park, comparable land in the same area sold for between $7,000 and $8,000 an acre – it may become too valuable a property for the city to hold on to.