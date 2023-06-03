125 YEARS AGO
From the June 9, 1898, Scott County Argus
The county bastille is a lonesome place at this writing. Sheriff Hilgers informs us that he has not had a steady boarder for the past two weeks.
100 YEARS AGO
From the June 7, 1923, Shakopee Tribune
Mr. and Mrs. Wm. Kamp and son, William who have been residents of Shakopee for nearly nine years, expect to leave about the middle of the month to take up their permanent residence in Portland, Ore. The change will be made in hopes that the change of climate will benefit Mrs. Kamp’s health. Mr. Kamp has been an employee of the Minnesota Stove Co. During their residence here they have made many friends, whose best wishes will accompany them to their new home.
75 YEARS AGO
From the June 3, 1948, Shakopee Argus-Tribune
City Council Acts to Halt Closing of Rail Crossings
Seeking to enjoin the Omaha railroad from closing nine streets here in conformity with a Railroad and Warehouse commission order eliminating grade crossings on Second street the City of Shakopee, acting through its attorney J. A. Coller, has petitioned the district court for a restraining order.
The city’s position, presented to Judge J. J. Moriarty Wednesday, asks that the railway company “be perpetually enjoined from closing any street crossings within the City of Shakopee or from removing there from any plankings or crossing and that the defendants (rail company) be enjoined from erecting any barricades from said crossings…”
Acting to halt the closing of streets which serve the Omaha line was launched by the council scarcely two days after a railway signal installation crew began preliminary work in preparation for the placing of automatic signal systems at the Lewis, Holmes and Fuller street crossings of the rail line.
50 YEARS AGO
From the June 6, 1973, Shakopee Valley News
City Council Reaffirms Sale of Town Hall
The ordinance authorizing the sale of the Eagle Creek Town Hall to the county was reaffirmed Tuesday night by the Shakopee City Council.
The measure now goes before the people on a referendum ballot, but no date for the vote has been set.
The full council met on a call of the mayor to consider the matter after a petition had asked the question be raised again…
Though the referendum is not expected for some months, the council directed the city administrator to prepare a rental agreement so the library system could use the building in the interim.
25 YEARS AGO
From the June 4, 1998, Shakopee Valley News
Winds take Shakopee by storm
Hundreds of trees down, 339 homes damaged, part of city still without power
Miraculously, no one hurt; massive cleanup effort to take months
It only lasted a few minutes, but when the straight-line winds that slammed into the Shakopee area at up to 80 mph late Saturday died down, it left in its wake hundreds of downed trees and power lines, and damaged homes and buildings throughout the city. But almost miraculously, there were no storm related injuries.
As of Monday, a total of twos home were destroyed, 75 houses sustained serious damage, and an estimated 262 homes had minor damages, according to Tim O’Loughlin, Scott County emergency management coordinator. The dollar-loss figure had not been determined yet. The majority of the damage in Shakopee was in the old portion of the city where mature trees fell on houses, in yards and across streets, snapping power lines.