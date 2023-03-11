125 YEARS AGO
From the March 17, 1898, Scott County Argus
Dr. H. O. Smith has this week purchased a novel, and, we should say, valuable piece of surgical apparatus. It is a little electric bulb giving a light of intense brilliancy and penetration, and is for use in diagnosing diseases, fractures and foreign substances in the flesh. It is not an x-ray apparatus, nor does it act on the same principle as the x-ray, yet it will reveal a felon in the finger, an ulcer at the roots of a tooth, and abscess in the ear, and so on. The utility of such a light in surgery is no longer a matter of dispute, and the doctor is as much pleased in a professional way with his new acquisition as a girl with her first solitaire diamond ring. Dr. H. P. Fischer has also purchased a similar apparatus.
100 YEARS AGO
From the March 15, 1923, Shakopee Tribune
A fine new sign has been hung at the Ben Mertz place the past week. The sign is a fine piece of work and was made by Ed Mertz of Minneapolis.
75 YEARS AGO
From the March 11, 1948, Shakopee Argus-Tribune
Shakopee to Have Ball Park Lights
With more than $9,000 in cash and pledges already se-cured in support of the project to provide lights for Shakopee’s baseball diamond, officers and directors of the Shakopee Recreational Association, Inc., this week placed an order for eight 30-foot steel towers and last night gave final consideration to the type of lighting equipment that will be installed in the park.
Judge F. J. Connolly, president of the sponsoring association, requested from the city, permission to use the grounds and install the lights which are to remain the property of the association. After some questioning and discussion the council granted the request and agreed to maintain the grounds as has been the custom in the past.
Necessary transformers, to handle the power load for the lights, have already been ordered from the manufacturer and delivery in time for the season opening is expected, it was learned.
50 YEARS AGO
From the March 14, 1973, Shakopee Valley News
Shakopee VFW Gets Award for Cemetery Restoration
Commander-in-Chief Patrick E. Carr, of the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States, today announced that V. F. W. Post one, of Shakopee, Minnesota, has won the organization’s Community Activities Award of Honor.
This top national honor for community service went to the Post for its work in restoring Calvary Cemetery. The cemetery, one of several in the Community, had not been kept up and had become an eyesore. The Post spent more than 2,000 man hours on the project and used over $3,000 in donated material to beautify the cemetery and remarking the graves, as vandals had destroyed a number of the markers.