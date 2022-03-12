125 YEARS AGO
From the March 18, 1897, Scott County Argus
The entire stock of John Berens & Co. was last week moved to their handsome new brick block at the corner of Holmes and First streets, and the quarters that they have known for so many years past now know them no more.
100 YEARS AGO
From the March 16, 1922, Shakopee Tribune
School Notes
Many absences are noticed in school attendance this week, probably due to the floods on the streets.
75 YEARS AGO
From the March 13, 1947, Shakopee Argus-Tribune
Senators Approve Camp Sale
Acquisition of the former NYA tract east of the city as a memorial park for Shakopee moved nearer to resolution Tuesday Mayor J. J. Cavanaugh disclosed upon his return from the state capitol where a bill authorizing transfer of title from the state to the City of Shakopee was favorably reported out of a senate committee that day.
Immediate vote on the measure was not expected inasmuch as a companion bill was still in a lower house committee and was to be reported out in a few days, the mayor said.
After committees of both houses have given approval the bill will then be presented for adoption and eventual signature by the governor. This phase of the procedure is not anticipated for at least two weeks, it was learned.
The tract, originally used as a homeless men’s camp and later as a National Youth Administration center for learning trades to underprivileged boys, is composed of more than 200 acres, the greater portion of which lies between the south bank of the Minnesota river and the right of way of state highway No. 101. Another portion lies between the highway and the north line of the Chicago, St. Paul, Minneapolis and Omaha railway right of way.
Buildings erected on the property by the federal government and the state are now occupied by several industries. One of the structures, the old stone “Murphy house” is not included in the property sought by the city but is said to be “ear marked” for the State Historical society.
50 YEARS AGO
From the March 15, 1972, Shakopee Valley News
Split Shifts Likely for Some Shakopee Students Next Fall
Question: Where to Make the Split?
After an exhaustive two hour presentation and discussion of the alternatives open the Shakopee Board of Education in providing classroom space for next year, it became apparent Monday night that split shifts of some kind will be a reality in the district when school begins next fall.
But the board did not feel it had examined all possibilities, and so did not make a final decision. Still to be determined is where a split will be made.
There are three main possibilities. 1, a split of the elementary grades; 2, a split of secondary grades, combining the junior and senior high classes at the senior high building; and 3, a split of a portion of the elementary grades (4-6 for example).
25 YEARS AGO
From the March 13, 1997, Shakopee Valley News
City ordinance regulating towers adopted by council
The passage of the Federal Telecommunications Act of 1996, and its edict that cities allow telecommunication companies to erect towers, threw communities throughout the area into a quandary…
The Shakopee City Council imposed a moratorium in November to give city staff time to research the issue and prepare a draft ordinance. The moratorium was then extended to April 1.
On March 4 the City Council approved a new ordinance regulating the telecommunication towers. However, the … still in place, Shakopee currently has no application awaiting approval…