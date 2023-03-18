125 YEARS AGO
From the March 24, 1898, Scott County Argus
Jacob Ries has determined not to again advertise for bids for the erection of the new addition to the Bottling Works, but will put up the building himself, buying the material and contracting for the labor. The cost of the improvement as indicated by the bids submitted will be nearly $2,000.
100 YEARS AGO
From the March 22, 1923, Shakopee Tribune
Bert Kingsley of the office of the State Fire Marshal of St. Paul was in the city Monday and inspected the buildings at the State Reformatory for Women and pronounced them absolutely safe.
75 YEARS AGO
From the March 18, 1948, Shakopee Argus-Tribune
Park Light Fund Drive Continues
Type of lights (sealed beam or open flood) to be installed to provide night use of Shakopee’s baseball diamond depends upon the result of the stock selling campaign now in progress here, officers of the Shakopee Recreation Association, Inc., said this week.
On the basis of funds already made available through stock purchases the corporation’s officers and directors are confident the diamond will be lighted for the coming ball season.
There was general accord among those interested in the project that the sealed beam type of lighting unit, although more costly at the initial installation, would be the most desirable from a maintenance point of view over a period of years. The open reflector units are less costly to purchase but require greater maintenance and more frequent attention, engineers point out.
Steel towers and transformers for the project have been ordered, officers said, but placing of the order for the light units must await the tabulation of stock sales made this week.