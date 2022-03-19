125 YEARS AGO
From the March 25, 1897, Scott County Argus
There is a lake on the bottoms extending here from G. H. Kunsman’s to Dean’s lake, and the residents alongshore and in mid seas are now induced to study astronomy, navigation and the arts dependent upon them by which society has been so much benefitted.
100 YEARS AGO
From the March 23, 1922, Shakopee Tribune
City Fire Whistle Moved to Minn. Stove Co. Plant
The city fire whistle has this week been taken from the City Power house and installed at the plant of the Minnesota Stove Co.
The change was made on account of the greater amount of power, at the Stove Works at all times which therefore is able to render better service.
The whistle will be tried out Saturday noon from its new location and hereafter all fire alarms will be given from the Minnesota Stove Co.’s plant instead of the City Power house.
75 YEARS AGO
From the March 20, 1947, Shakopee Argus-Tribune
Service Station, Flax Oil Plant Hit by Fires
Fire at the Zephyr Oil company station south of Shakopee Saturday afternoon and another at the Cargill flaxseed oil plant at Savage Monday noon sent Shakopee firemen on runs.
The oil station fire it was reliably stated, resulted when a motorist … into the drive and smashed into two pumps, knocking each over. Flowing gasoline immediately ignited and threatened the entire plant. The damage it was learned, may exceed $700.
A spark from a welding torch is believed to have been the cause, firemen said, of the fire in the flax … plant at Savage Monday night. Extent of the damage was not determined…
50 YEARS AGO
From the March 22, 1972, Shakopee Valley News
Commissioners Agree to Build Temporary Courthouse Addition
In response to a plea from Scott County Chief Judge F. J. Connolly last week for adequate space at the courthouse to conduct trials, commissioners agreed Tuesday to construct a temporary building on the present courthouse site.
The building, as described by architect Donald Erickson, would be of modular design, partially preassembled at a factory. It would provide 1152 square feet of space for a court room, and chambers for judge and jury.
Cost of the building was estimated to be a total of $37,000. The county could expect to recover about one-third of that if the building were sold when the proposed second phase of county construction is completed and court facilities are located on the new site on County Road 17.
25 YEARS AGO
From the March 20, 1997, Shakopee Valley News
It’s official: black is in
It will join red and white as school colors
It’s official. As of Monday, black can be used as a primary color for Shakopee School District uniforms, signs and logos.
The School Board unanimously approved the addition of black as one of the primary school colors at Monday night’s regular meeting after listening to the recommendations of representatives of a committee formed to study the matter.