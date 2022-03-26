125 YEARS AGO
From the April 1, 1897, Scott County Argus
Jack Frost is frequently a mischief maker. One of his latest pranks was the upsetting of a pile of wood at the foot of the alley at the rear of Jos. Nachtsheim’s bakery. There was a lot of the wood, and it was piled eight feet high, and when it came tumbling down upon Aug. Scherkenbach’s cutter, it put an end to that vehicle about as effectually as the hundred year’s wear did the memorable “one-hoss shay.”
100 YEARS AGO
From the March 30, 1922, Shakopee Tribune
Work Completed on Sisters Home
Improvements on the Sisters’ residence in connection with St. Mark’s school, which was partly destroyed by fire about two months ago, were completed the past week and the Sisters are again domiciled in their home.
The work was performed in a very satisfactory manner and the rooms present a very bright and cheerful appearance. The kitchen and community room on first floor and several rooms on second floor were completely renovated and re-furnished. The rooms on the east side of the building, which were not in the path of the fire, however, were damaged by smoke will be redecorated after the completion of the school year.
The improvements were made under the personal supervision of Rev. Father Savs, who is deserving of much commendation for the creditable manner in which the work was performed.
75 YEARS AGO
From the March 27, 1947, Shakopee Argus-Tribune
N.Y.A. Land Bill Moves Nearer to Final Approval
The bill which would authorize the transfer of the former NYA property title from the state to the city of Shakopee was reported to have cleared another hurdle early this week, as the measure was placed on general orders to the house, Mayor J. J. Cavanaugh disclosed.
A companion measure was approved by a vote of the senate earlier and the bill is now expected to come before the house this week, the mayor said.
50 YEARS AGO
From the March 29, 1972, Shakopee Valley News
Split Shifts At Senior High Next Fall
Board Votes 4-3 On Decision
Faced with choices ranging from bad to worse, the Shakopee Board of Education determined Monday night to institute a split-shift for Shakopee students on the secondary level, moving the junior high students to the Senior High building next fall.
The emergency measure is necessary to provide space for the rapidly increasing number of elementary students.
Preliminary thinking is to instruct the 600 senior high students in the morning hours, and the 450 junior high students in the afternoon. The present junior high building will become an elementary school.
Compiled by Wes Reinke
25 YEARS AGO
From the March 27, 1997, Shakopee Valley News
Demolition contract for Blocks 3, 4 approved by city
Work to start week of April 14
The Shakopee City Council last week approved a contract with Dulas Excavating of Wells, Minn., for the demolition of Blocks 3 and 4 in the downtown.
Preparation for the demolition of the two blocks, according to Paul Snook, city economic development coordinator, will begin this week with the removal of … Before a building can be demolished Hazardous Materials Abatement Corp. of Brooklyn Park will remove all the asbestos and other hazardous materials including … and light bulbs.
The week of April 14 is when the actual demolition is scheduled to begin. Snook said it will take a week to demolish the buildings. After removing the building debris, Dulas will complete the project by filling the holes remaining from demolition and put up a chain link fence.