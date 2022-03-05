125 YEARS AGO
From the March 11, 1897, Scott County Argus
One of the last items of news unearthed this week is the establishing this spring of a nursery and greenhouse at Shakopee. During the week James Sullivan concluded the sale of the “Schulte Forty,” east of the Strait farm, to two Minneapolis gentlemen, Messrs. Leopold Low and Robert Stern, nursery men and florists of ten years’ experience with the well-known Mendenhall.
They will remove to Shakopee at once, the latter being a man of family, and commence the building of the greenhouse as soon as they can get into the ground. The entire tract will be made use of and the business be conducted on a correspondingly extensive scale.
100 YEARS AGO
From the March 9, 1922, Shakopee Tribune
C. M. Kopp has announced his candidacy for re-election to the office of County Sheriff and solicits the voters support on the record he has made while filling the office for the past several years.
75 YEARS AGO
From the March 6, 1947, Shakopee Argus-Tribune
Rail Crossing Order Stands
Denying the city council’s recent petition to “… and nullify” the state Railroad and Warehouse Commission order closing nine grade crossings of the Omaha railroad in Shakopee the commission this week framed its reply to the petition.
According to Harold E. Flynn, city attorney, the rejection of the nullification request leaves the rail crossing matter just as it as before the council requested a re-hearing or abandonment of the commission order.
The order from which the council sought to appeal provides for the closing of Omaha railway crossings at Pierce and Shumway streets in West Shakopee, and Sommerville, Spencer, Fillmore, Main, Market, Dakota and Prairie streets in East Shakopee, after the rail company has installed automatic safety devices at the Lewis, Holmes and Fuller street grade crossings.
50 YEARS AGO
From the March 8, 1972, Shakopee Valley News
County Building Cost Chopped $600,000
Plant Gets Good Reception
Architect Donald Erickson presented revised plans for a county office building at a special meeting of the Scott County Board Monday night which Commissioners termed “impressive.”
The building would be built on a 20-acre site the county owns at the intersection of County Road 17 and an extension of 11th Avenue in Shakopee.
Erickson, of Patch, Erickson, Madson and Hanson, Inc., estimated cost at $1,265,819, more than $600,000 less than an original plan cost of $1.9 million.
Erickson told commissioners Tuesday that the reduction in size had been accomplished by reducing some storage and expansion space which had been included in the previous plan, along with reductions in administration and commissioner’s area.
Despite the reduction in overall square footage, the plan also provides for quarters for the county welfare offices, now occupying rental space in Shakopee.
If approved by voters in September, the building would probably be ready for occupancy in early 1974. When county offices now housed in the courthouse move out, the present courthouse would be taken over largely by the county courts system.
The office building, in the county’s long range plans, is the first in a three-phase building program on the 20 acre site. Later stages would see construction of a county courts building and a county public safety building.
25 YEARS AGO
From the March 6, 1997, Shakopee Valley News
Former hospital building meets wrecking ball
Workers began knocking down the former St. Francis Regional Medical Center building at 325 Fifth Ave. W. last week. The demolition and cleanup is expected to take several weeks. Plans are for the site to become a parking lot for the Scott County Courthouse and proposed county justice center.