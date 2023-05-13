125 YEARS AGO
From the May 19, 1898, Scott County Argus
The work of replanking the draw bridge, which has been in progress for the past two weeks, is now nearly completed. The life of the old planks was five years, and it is expected that the new ones will outlast the old, as they are of the best northern pine.
100 YEARS AGO
From the May 17, 1923, Shakopee Tribune
District Phone Exchange to Be Located at Shakopee
The Tri-State Telephone Company will open a district exchange for Southern Minnesota in Shakopee about July 1st.
The company has taken a ten-year lease on the second floor of the M. J. Berens building. From what we learn at this time about twelve girls will be employed working in three shifts of eight hours each.
75 YEARS AGO
From the May 13, 1948, Shakopee Argus-Tribune
Baseball Light Towers Due This Week. Piers Set
Towers for the Shakopee baseball park lighting system are expected to arrive this week, it was learned Tuesday night, and in anticipation of the early arrival the … concrete piers upon which the towers will rest were completed Monday.
Last Sunday morning an REA post hole drilling device dug the holes in preparation for the concrete and C. J. Fischer’s crew poured the piers Monday. Each pier is eight feet deep and 22 inches in diameter.
Volunteer labor will next be required to assemble and erect the towers, dig the trenches for the power transmission cables and complete other work in connection with the lighting project.
25 YEARS AGO
From the May 14, 1998, Shakopee Valley News
Commissioners reject County Road 42 realignment plan
With little discussion, the Scott County Board rejected a plan Tuesday to realign the western end of County Road 42 in Shakopee.
Home and property owners in the area of the proposed realignment urged the board not to go along with the county highway engineer’s recommendation.