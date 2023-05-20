125 YEARS AGO
From the May 26, 1898, Scott County Argus
A force of men is at work clearing away the debris on the site of the old Wampach factory on First street, preparatory to the erection of a dwelling house on the east lot. Mr. Buch states that he will start in by building a 7-room, solid brick house to rent for a moderate sum, and if the demand for houses for rent continues he will then put up another on the lot to the west. The proposed building will be neat and attractive in design, and will add another step to the many which that part of town has been taking in improvement of late.
100 YEARS AGO
From the May 24, 1923, Shakopee Tribune
High School Display in W. F. Davy’s Window
The manual training and domestic science classes of the local high school have a fine display of the year’s work in the window at the W. F. Davy & Co.’s store.
The numerous pieces of work completed by the pupils of these classes are well worthy of notice and reflect credit upon the classes and instructors.
75 YEARS AGO
From the May 20, 1948, Shakopee Argus-Tribune
Shakopee Gets Tourney
Shakopee was awarded the 1948 state amateur baseball tournament at a meeting of the Minnesota association of amateur leagues held in the Frederic hotel, St. Paul, Tuesday night, and is making the choice the association officers returned the event to the city that, in 1918, proved the state tourney could be a success if held outside the twin cities.
50 YEARS AGO
From the May 22, 1973, Shakopee Valley News
County Commissioners Considering Proposed New County Courthouse
A proposed new Scott County Court House is presently under consideration by the Board of Commissioners.
Though plans are still in the preliminary stages, the commissioners spent part of their Tuesday morning meeting discussing first drafts of architects’ sketches on the proposed building.
No final plans have yet been accepted as a number of specifics and technical details are still under consideration.
The commissioners have been informally discussing a bond issue vote for September, and also anticipate money to come from existing building funds, normal building fund levies, and federal revenue sharing funds as well as proceeds form a successful bond issue. A formal funding package has not yet been arrived at, however, as the project is still in its early stages.
According to drawings and diagrams on display at the recent meeting, the new court house would be built on the same block as the present facility adjacent to the existing courthouse in an effort to locate as many county services as possible in one area.
The building itself would face north on Fourth Ave., and be bounded on either side by Fuller and Holmes.
The structure would be two stories high and include a basement. Besides containing complete court facilities, the building is designed to include space for the auditor, assessor, register of deeds, treasurer, administrator, other offices and support facilities.
When completed the plan would create an entire county services complex on that block in Shakopee.
25 YEARS AGO
From the May 21, 1998, Shakopee Valley News
Commissioners vote to withdraw from waste board
The Scott County Board Tuesday voted to withdraw from a joint-powers-agreement with the Solid Waste Management Coordinating Board, comprised of the other six counties in the metropolitan area and formed to coordinate and fund regional waste-planning.