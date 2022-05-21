125 YEARS AGO
From the May 27, 1897, Scott County Argus
Messrs. W. N. Southworth and J. R. Buchanan have taken advantage of the recent rains to put their tennis court at the corner of Lewis and Third streets into first-class condition. After Jupiter Pluvius had soaked and re-soaked the level court the young men got out and rolled a ponderous belt wheel from the mill over the surface, and it is gradually approaching perfection under their lavish expenditure of muscular tissue.
100 YEARS AGO
From the May 25, 1922, Shakopee Tribune
Maurice Stans is the proud possessor of a new Radio outfit which he received last week for obtaining subscriptions to the St. Paul Pioneer Press and Dispatch. Maurice is very much interested in the outfit and has been busy for several days installing it. He has it complete now and is ready to enjoy Radio concerts.
75 YEARS AGO
From the May 22, 1947, Shakopee Argus-Tribune
City-Wide Garbage Plan Urged
Unwilling to concede that the garbage collection problem is a dead issue here despite failure in several attempts to get the project under way, the Shakopee Commercial club Tuesday night gave new impetus to the proposition by adopting a resolution memorializing the city council to facilitate a citywide garbage collection system.
Previous efforts to solve the increasingly difficult problem have been on a voluntary basis under which those desiring the service would authorize and agree to pay for the service. Under the new proposal made to the council the city would assume responsibility for the collection and would finance the work from city funds obtained by a tax levy.
That creation of a city garbage collection system as proposed in the resolution would not be entirely agreeable to those who now feel they have no need for the service was readily admitted by proponents of the plan, but it was likewise generally agreed that the city has reached the point in its growth where garbage collection is as essential as public utilities or police and fire protection.
Members of the city council present at the session declined to commit themselves on the matter but gave assurance the question would be studied by them at the next regular meeting.
50 YEARS AGO
From the May 24, 1972, Shakopee Valley News
Historic Restoration Site May Return to City
To Pave Way for HUD Grant
Deed to the Scott County Historical Society’s Minnesota Valley Restoration site may have to be conveyed back to the city in order to satisfy federal requirements for a $250,000 grant for site improvements according to Margaret MacFarlane, restoration director.
Mrs. MacFarlane told the Shakopee City Council Tuesday night that the grant from the Department of Housing and Urban Development was out of legal review in Washington, D.C., and apparently available to the society, but either the city or county must act as an agent.
25 YEARS AGO
From the May 22, 1997, Shakopee Valley News
Lease for justice center OK’d
At its May 15 meeting, the Scott County Board authorized an agreement allowing the Scott County Housing and Redevelopment Authority to acquire an interest in the justice center campus in Shakopee.