125 YEARS AGO
From the June 2, 1898, Scott County Argus
Joseph Voelker will soon discontinue his saloon business, preparatory to removing to Chaska, where he will open a saloon about the middle of the month. He has another month left of his present license, but prefers to take a little rest before again entering business, and he will enjoy a trip to Seattle.
100 YEARS AGO
From the May 31, 1923, Shakopee Tribune
Fire Damages Farm Home of Mrs. Nick Lenzmeier
The attractive farm home of Mrs. Nick Lenzmeier in Jackson township was quite badly damaged by fire last Thursday evening.
The fire was of an unknown origin and broke out in the attic at about seven o’clock Thursday evening and spread quickly. The Shakopee Fire Department was called and by their splendid efforts the blaze was soon under control. A call had also been given to the Chaska Fire Department, who promptly responded. However, the local fire fighters had the flames subdued before their arrival.
The total amount of the loss has not been determined at this time, but it is estimated that the loss will be quite heavy. The house as insured.
75 YEARS AGO
From the May 27, 1948, Shakopee Argus-Tribune
Crossing Signals Going In
Preliminary work in the installation of the long-awaited new automatic block signals that will control north and south traffic over the Omaha tracks at the Lewis, Holmes and Fuller street crossings, and result in the closing of nine other crossings in East and West Shakopee, got under way here Monday.
A signal installation crew of five men headed by Edwin Kort, foreman, has begun the job of spotting the locations of equipment in conformity with plans as a first step in the project that is expected to take at least three months to complete.
Two Griswold automatic signals are to be installed at each of the three crossings designated, Kort disclosed. Each unit will employ bell, light and banner signal devices, all operating simultaneously as an approaching train closes an electric circuit and throws the mechanism into play.
50 YEARS AGO
From the May 29, 1973, Shakopee Valley News
Meeting Set to Discuss School Day
The Board of Education, Independent School District No. 720, will hold a meeting in the auditorium of the Shakopee Senior High School on Monday, June 4, to discuss the length of the school day for Junior and Senior High School students for the 1973-74 school year. The meeting will commence at 6 p.m. and parents, students and all other interested parties are invited to attend.
The school district administrators have recommended that the school day for the senior high school start at 7:45 a.m. and that those students be released at noon. It was further recommended that the junior high school start at 12:45 p.m. and released at 5:20 p.m.
Some parents have expressed a desire to have the school day lengthened to a greater degree. Others have been satisfied with the length of the school day as it exists this year. Those attending the meeting will be provided with the opportunity to present statements supporting their wishes.
25 YEARS AGO
From the May 28, 1998, Shakopee Valley News
Festivities planned for fire hall opening
The city of Shakopee’s second fire station is open for business, and the Fire Department will invite the public to celebrate with festivities including a parade and an open house.
The station, located on Vierling Drive just off County Road 16 on the city’s east side, will be the site of daylong festivities June 27.