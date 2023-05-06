125 YEARS AGO
From the May 12, 1898, Scott County Argus
First street near the site of the old Wampach factory resounds with the sound of hammer and saw. The large new residence of G. S. Lander is going up rapidly, now that the excavation has been blasted almost out of solid rock, and the structure is assuming imposing size and shape. It will make a handsome improvement to the city.
100 YEARS AGO
From the May 10, 1923, Shakopee Tribune
Lester Brown has just completed a fine garage large enough for two cars in the basement of his home.
75 YEARS AGO
From the May 6, 1948, Shakopee Argus-Tribune
Jewelry Store Arranges Grand Opening May 8
Recognized as the most modern store of its kind in the area the recently remodeled Shakopee Jewelers store and gift shop this week announces a grand opening for Saturday, May 8.
Completely transformed, with new fixtures, new decorations and ne3w lighting the store will feature several new lines of merchandise which have been added to the already vast stock of popular items.
For the opening day event flowers will be given to the ladies, and special discounts will be offered on some items, Norman Eng, owner, disclosed.
50 YEARS AGO
From the May 9, 1973, Shakopee Valley News
Action on Town Hall Sale Still Uncertain
The City’s attempt to sell the Eagle Creek Town Hall to Scott County for use in the Library system was snagged again at Tuesday night’s council meeting.
The move began last November, and the annexation was finalized in late February. However, a citizens’ petition has called for a referendum on the issue.
Before taking action on the referendum petition, the council had to reaffirm its original decision to sell the town hall, but needed vote of the full council for that action.
Council president Francis Kreuser was absent from Tuesday’s meeting, as a full vote could not be taken. After the matter was tabled, other members of the council noted that they might be absent from upcoming council meetings.
As a result, the town hall transfer may remain in limbo for some time.
25 YEARS AGO
From the May 7, 1998, Shakopee Valley News
County balking at joining metropolitan waste board
Scott County appear to be standing alone in its resistance to joining a seven-county metropolitan board that will coordinate and fund regional solid-waste planning.
All five county commissioners this week said they feel that the Solid Waste Management Coordinating Board has too much power and control over county waste removal and disposal policies. They also said the board has not clearly spelled out its agenda for the region nor how its policies will affect Scott County.
Five of the seven member counties – Anoka, Carver, Dakota, Ramsey and Washington – have joined the board. Hennepin County is expected to do likewise next week. The deadline for deciding is July 1.