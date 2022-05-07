125 YEARS AGO
From the May 13, 1897, Scott County Argus
There is a cycle path in town, and it is worthy the name. It extends alongside the roadway from Hubert Marx’s residence to the Lutheran church, two blocks that have heretofore been almost impassable to cyclists, on account of sand. Its construction is due to the good will of the residents of that neighborhood, notably Clem Affolter, whose hoe and rake have been plied through several evenings.
This pioneer work and its excellent results should serve as an incentive to others and even to the great city itself. At small expense many bad stretches of roadway could be made into a cyclists’ paradise, and the sidewalk question would settle itself.
100 YEARS AGO
From the May 11, 1922, Shakopee Tribune
Improvements Being Made at Upper Catholic Cemetery
Vast improvements are being made at Upper Catholic cemetery. The lane leading from the public highway to the cemetery has been graded the past year and this spring a row of elm trees has been planted along each side of the road, which makes it quite attractive.
The new addition to the cemetery on the south side has been platted and shrubbery has been planted there. Other improvements will be made soon and will continue during the summer.
The work has been done under the personal supervision of Rev. Dean M. Savs, to whom much credit is due for the interest he displays in furthering the good cause of beautifying the cemetery.
75 YEARS AGO
From the May 8, 1947, Shakopee Argus-Tribune
Phone Strike Ends
Service Restored
Ending a strike that for 28 days had limited service to emergency calls only, several thousand Northwestern Bell telephone workers returned to their jobs Tuesday morning after negotiators Monday night reached a wage agreement that will provide weekly pay increases ranging from $3.50 to $4.00.
With the return of operators to their positions at the switchboard, Shakopee service was back to normal almost immediately, but it was not until late in the morning that many residents of the community learned the strike had been settled.
Still unsettled late Tuesday, however, was the strike of long lines of employees who did not return to their jobs. This situation was expected to be cleared before the end of the week, thus restoring service to normalcy throughout the nation.
50 YEARS AGO
From the May 10, 1972, Shakopee Valley News
$10 Million Roofing Products Plant for VIP
Certain-teed Products Corp. and its Minneapolis subsidiary, B.F. Nelson Manufacturing Co., have announced plans to erect a $10 million asphalt roofing plant on a 60-acre site in the Valley Industrial Park in Shakopee.
25 YEARS AGO
From the May 8, 1997, Shakopee Valley News
State agency approves ADC grant
The city of Shakopee and ADC Telecommunications Inc. have been approved by the Minnesota Department of Trade and Economic Development to receive a $250,000 state loan to help the company expand its operations and establish headquarters in the city. ADC will create 75 new jobs and leverage $23 million in private investment for the project.