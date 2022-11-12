125 YEARS AGO
From the Nov. 18, 1897, Scott County Argus
Jerry McInerney is reshingling his town residence preparatory to its occupancy by Herman Haack and family, now living in John Bohls’ house. Mr. McInerney is well pleased with farm life on the Fischer homestead in Eagle Creek, and will remain there. The big house is quite a resort for hunters from the Twin Cities, and until the lakes froze over, Monday night, he and his good wife were kept busy caring for them.
100 YEARS AGO
From the Nov. 16, 1922, Shakopee Tribune
The indictment against A. T. Dell charging him with receiving deposits after the Security State bank was insolvent, has been nolled.
On recommendation of R. B. Rathbun, C. A. Youngquist, Assistant Attorney General, appeared in court on Friday, November 10, upon the hearing, State of Minnesota versus A. T. Dell. Judge Johnson of Red Wing presided. M. J. Daly of Perham and Roger Dell represented A. T. Dell.
75 YEARS AGO
From the Nov. 13, 1947, Shakopee Argus-Tribune
Following the appointment of a Commercial Club committee named by Dr. W. A. Pomije, club president, to study the possibilities and problems of a municipally owned and operated electric power generating plant, W. F. Duffy, committee chairman, announced this week he would summon the group to a meeting in the near future.
50 YEARS AGO
From the Nov. 15, 1972, Shakopee Valley News
Report cards with letter grades won’t be used in the Shakopee public elementary schools next year.
Authorization was given by the school board Monday night to institute a program of teacher-parent conferences instead, with a final year-end written report on the progress of each child.
25 YEARS AGO
From the Nov. 13, 1997, Shakopee Valley News
Plans are in the works for a Shakopee High School athletic hall of fame, according to Shakopee high athletics and activities director John Anderson.
The hall of fame will act as a testimonial to athletes who have brought honor in themselves, their school, and the community through their citizenship and athletic achievements.