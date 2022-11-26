125 YEARS AGO
From the Dec. 2, 1897, Scott County Argus
Last Saturday Mathias Berens collected for St. Mark’s church over $700 pew rent, and on Sunday a fourth as much more, making a total of nearly $1,000. This amount in addition to the sums paid during the past year to the same account speaks well for the liberality and prosperity of the parish.
100 YEARS AGO
From the Nov. 30, 1922, Shakopee Tribune
New Bank to Open Dec. 2
Shakopee State Bank to Start Operating in Local Field Saturday Morning.
The Shakopee State Bank will be opened and ready for business next Saturday morning. The officers of the new bank are John W. Black, president, A. H. Nieter, vice president, O. E. Sahr, cashier and E. N. Bosch, assistant cashier.
75 YEARS AGO
From the Nov. 27, 1947, Shakopee Argus-Tribune
New Stop Signs Placed on Fourth and Fifth Streets
To provide greater safety for pedestrians, especially children, six new “stop” signs were placed by the street department here last Tuesday.
At the intersection of Fifth and Lewis streets, at St. Mark’s church and the public school, signs were erected on each of the four corners obliging traffic to come to a complete stop when driving east or west on Fifth, or north or south on Lewis street.
On Fourth street, at the Atwood street intersection at St. Mark’s church and St. Francis hospital, “stop” signs were placed to alt traffic moving east and west on Fourth street.
The “stop” designations are new installations and motorists are warned to observe them.
50 YEARS AGO
From the Nov. 29, 1972, Shakopee Valley News
City Council Denies Rezoning for Shopping Center Proposal
Zoning changes for a 13.6 acre shopping center development in Shakopee were denied by the Shakopee City Council Tuesday night.
The refusal to concur with the Shakopee Planning Commission recommendation to approve the zoning change from residential to business followed receipt of a planning firm’s report and recommendation that the area is more suitable for residential development.
Midwest Planning’s survey, contracted for by the City Council on the rezoning proposal, also recommended that the city develop a workable comprehensive plan.
25 YEARS AGO
From the Nov. 27, 1997, Shakopee Valley News
Shakopee office to house various area agencies proposed
Scott County commissioners last week reviewed a preliminary proposal calling for the construction of an office building in Shakopee to house various county, state, CAP Agency and Scott-Carver Educational Cooperative programs.
Under the proposal, the 50,000-square-foot building would be located at Valley Green Business Park. It would house most CAP Agency programs, various Scott-Carver Educational Cooperative programs, and the county’s Community Services Division, which includes Scott Family Net, child support and child-care offices, two Developmental Achievement Centers (one now located at Shakopee Town Square and the other in an old school in Lydia). It may also include the state Workforce Center, now located at Shakopee Town Square.
The board recently voted to merge the two DAC locations and this proposal would answer the question of where the two would be housed.