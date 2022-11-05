125 YEARS AGOFrom the Nov. 11, 1897, Scott County Argus
M. M. Segelbaum was in town Monday and Tuesday concluding arrangements for enlarging his Shakopee store. The plan is to move the partition wall between the two stores of the Condon block, and make one spacious room of the whole. The upper story will be supported by pillars. Work on the alteration has been begun and will be pushed to rapid completion, and Mr. Segelbaum hopes to be into the big store by the 25th of the month. The remodeled store will have the largest front and floor space of any in town. John Poetz has the contract for the work of alteration.
100 YEARS AGO
From the Nov. 9, 1922, Shakopee Tribune
Ferdman’s Bargain Store Moved to Condon Block
The stock of Ferdman’s Bargain store has been transferred the past week from the Southworth Building on Lewis street to the Condon Building on First street, where Mr. Ferdman will conduct his business in the future.
The work of arranging the stock in the new place has not been completed, however in a short time all will be in readiness.
75 YEARS AGO
From the Nov. 6, 1947, Shakopee Argus-Tribune
Expand Business in Transaction Made This Week
In a transaction completed Tuesday, Stemmer Brothers, who operate the Shakopee Feed Mill, assumed the management of the Apple River Mill elevator and business, it was learned.
According to Marvin Stemmer, who with his brother Warren will operate the business in conjunction with their present feed mill on First street, they will continue to handle the same line of merchandise sold by Apple River and will also continue to have all types of grains.
Feed grinding will be done at the First street plant and all office business will also be handled from there, Stemmer said.
50 YEARS AGO
From the Nov. 8, 1972, Shakopee Valley News
Council Defers Zoning Action
At a meeting with the Shakopee Planning Commission Tuesday evening, the Shakopee Common Council decided to defer action until later this month on a request to build a 100,000 square foot shopping center on 13.6 acres of land currently zoned as a residential area.
During the waiting period the Council expects to obtain results of a study undertaken by a firm of municipal consultants on the advantages and disadvantages of the proposed site for the center, west of County Road 17 between 10th and 11th Avenues.
25 YEARS AGO
From the Nov. 6, 1997, Shakopee Valley News
Murphy’s is featured in magazine
Historic Murphy’s Landing in Shakopee and its award-wining Folkways of the Holidays are featured in “Simple Joys of Christmas,” a section in the December issue of Midwest Living magazine.
The magazine showcases holiday events throughout the Minnesota River Valley. At the start of the tour of communities is Shakopee and Murphy’s Landing, and the magazine describes the annual Folkways of Christmas, a re-creation of the different ethnic and religious holiday Christmas traditions of the 19th century.
Also included is a recipe for “Old Time Swedish Meatballs,” a favorite at Murphy’s.