125 YEARS AGO
From the Oct. 7, 1897, Scott County Argus
D. W. Pettit secured two excellent views of First street as it was on the last day of the street fair, and has already received orders for over 200 copies of them. They are taken from the Strait Block and one shows the booths and decorations of both sides of the street, while the other brings into greater prominence the south side. The views make valuable souvenirs of a memorable event.
100 YEARS AGO
From the Oct. 5, 1922, Shakopee Tribune
Bernice Weiland, little daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jos. Weiland, who entered the dental contest of the Public Health Department at the State Fair was notified several days ago that she had been awarded third prize in the contest for the good condition of her teeth. She received a check for five dollars as her premium.
75 YEARS AGO
From the Oct. 2, 1947, Shakopee Argus-Tribune
Announces New Store Opening Friday, Saturday
After weeks of remodelling work and preparation Leller Dueber this week is announcing the opening of his new variety store in the former Deutsch building on Lewis street, Friday and Saturday, Oct. 3 and 4.
Completely altered with a new front, transformed interior, new and modern fixtures the store is well stocked with a wide assortment of merchandise which is expected to meet with ready demand.
50 YEARS AGOFrom the Oct. 4, 1972, Shakopee Valley News
Entertainment Complex Proposed for Area
Similar to “Six Flags” Parks
Plans to build a multi-million dollar amusement park in east Shakopee were announced at a public hearing before the Shakopee Planning Commission Thursday evening.
The project billed as a “family entertainment center,” would be located on a 235-acre tract of land on the Minnesota River about two miles east of downtown Shakopee, bordered on the east by the Hennepin County Park Reserve and on the west by Peavey Company.
Construction of the initial phase of the amusement park, covering 20 acres and costing four to five million dollars, would begin in early May of next year. Also planned for the area is a driving range, marina and camp grounds. The Minnesota Trailway System runs past the proposed site.
25 YEARS AGOFrom the Oct. 2, 1997, Shakopee Valley News
Junior high delegation ready to accept national honor
From the outside, it looks like many other junior high schools in the area. Only the banner, stretched over the west door suggests that the school is not at all typical.
In fact, Shakopee Junior High School has become a model school, one that will be visited and studied by other schools and administrators nationwide.
Why? Because Shakopee Junior High was named a Blue Ribbon School by the U.S. Department of Education in June.