125 YEARS AGO
From the Oct. 21, 1897, Scott County Argus
This is encouraging. A new sidewalk has been laid from the H. & D. track to the alley, on the west side of Holmes street, and its utility is being fully demonstrated during the present week of wet weather. A new walk is also being laid eastward from the Frank Buch residence property on Fourth street.
100 YEARS AGO
From the Oct. 19, 1922, Shakopee Tribune
Ferdman’s Bargain Store Moving to Condon Block
Sam Ferdman, proprietor of Ferdman’s Bargain Store has entered into a three year lease with James Condon and will move his store business on or about Nov. 12, to the Condon Block which was formerly occupied by Veiht Bros.
Mr. Ferdman is moving into new quarters so that he will have more room to accommodate the large stock which he expects to carry in the future. He is announcing a removal sale which will begin Saturday morning, October 21 and continue until Saturday evening, October 28. Mr. Ferdman is putting on this sale as he wishes to decrease the stock in his present quarters so that he will not have so much to move to his new location.
75 YEARS AGO
From the Oct. 16, 1947, Shakopee Argus-Tribune
Swimming Pool Interest Grows
Although there has been an apparent lessening of conversation about the possibilities of a municipal pool for Shakopee, men and women who have interested themselves in exploring the proposed project are continuing to gather information about pools in other communities and have amassed much valuable data, it was learned.
It was also disclosed that interest it he proposed pool is broadening from week to week with more and more residents supporting the idea. Before any organized effort is launched, it is believed, a meeting will be called to discuss the project.
50 YEARS AGO
From the Oct. 18, 1972, Shakopee Valley News
Shopping Center Proposed for Construction in 1973
Representatives of Midway Development Corporation appeared before the Shakopee Planning Commission Thursday evening to request rezoning of 18 acres on the west side of County Road 17 between Tenth and 11th Avenues from its present status as a “residential-duplex” district to a “community shopping” district, thereby allowing construction of a locally-oriented “convenience” shopping enter. If approvals are granted, it was indicated construction would be complete within a year.
Angelo Percich, representing Arc-Tech Inc., architects for the proposed project, told the Commission that the building would encompass 15,000 square feet, the major portion of which would house the establishments of local businesses. The remainder of the center, approximately 40 percent, would be occupied by national retailers…
Designs would call for a 15,000 square foot enclosed mall running the length of the building to afford shoppers protection from the weather when walking from one store to another. Parking spaces for 591 cars would be provided.
25 YEARS AGO
From the Oct. 16, 1997, Shakopee Valley News
A ground-breaking ceremony will be held next Tuesday at 3 p.m. for the downtown Blocks 3 and 4 River City Centre project, which will include first-floor commercial space and two stories of senior housing. In the drawing shown above, the 60-foot archway that will span a greenway across Lewis Street can be seen on the left. The archway will connect the two floors of senior housing. Commercial shops will be located on either side of the archway on the ground floor. The project is a joint venture of the city of Shakopee and Scott County Housing and Redevelopment Authority.