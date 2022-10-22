125 YEARS AGO
From the Oct. 28, 1897, Scott County Argus
The noise of hammer and saw indicates that Shakopee has not yet put on the finishing touches for the winter. New roofs are going on the residences of A. M. Strunk and John Goenen, while a new barn is assuming shape at Max Schoell’s.
100 YEARS AGO
From the Oct. 26, 1922, Shakopee Tribune
Herman Hein, city superintendent of electric lights, installed two new Novalux lights on the corner of Lewis and Second streets last Tuesday. These lights replace five of the lights formerly used and give several times as much illumination. Mr. Hein is getting two more samples of slightly different models which he will install on the corner of Second and Holmes Streets.
75 YEARS AGO
From the Oct. 23, 1947, Shakopee Argus-Tribune
City’s New Fire Truck Due Here Today or Friday
In preparation for the arrival of the city’s new fire truck which arrived in Minneapolis Wednesday, a crew of workmen began making minor but necessary changes in the “fire barn” Monday.
New heavy plank flooring is being laid in the north half of the barn and heavier supports are being placed beneath the floor to carry the additional weight which the new vehicle will impose.
The contract for supplying the modern fire fighting unit at a cost of $13,368 was awarded by the city council in September 1946 to the American La France Company of Kimira, N.Y.
Material shortages and backlog of orders built up during the war were believed to be responsible for the long delay in delivery.
The new truck on arriving in Minneapolis is to be checked by a plant engineer who left Kimira upon receipt of notice the equipment reached the Mill city. Members of the Shakopee fire department anticipate delivery here today or Friday, it was learned.
50 YEARS AGO
From the Oct. 25, 1972, Shakopee Valley News
Hospital Linked to Emergency Via New Short Wave Equipment
With Rahr Foundation Grant
During the past several months St. Francis Hospital has been in the process of installing a short-wave system to maintain communications with fire, police, sheriff, ambulances and rescue squad units.
The “last link” of installation was completed this week with a presentation by Hospital Administration to the Sheriff’s office. This enables the Hospital now to be in direct contact with the Scott County Sheriff, Shakopee Police Department, St. Francis Hospital Ambulance and other emergent vehicles.
Rahr Foundation made the equipment installation possible and has been working with the Hospital during these past many months. The communications system is heralded by hospital spokesmen as “another step to enable St. Francis to provide the area with emergency services.”
25 YEARS AGO
From the Oct. 23, 1997, Shakopee Valley News
Artrain pulls into Shakopee next week
The Smithsonian-sponsored Artrain will pull into Shakopee next week and stay for five days at the Peavey/ConAgra elevator site off County Road 101 between Murphy’s Landing and Valleyfair.
Featuring work by William de Kooning, Georgia O’Keefe and Luis Cruz Azaceta, the four-car Artrain is organized in cooperation with the Smithsonian Associates and the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service.
The Artrain will be in Shakopee from Wednesday, Oct. 29 through Sunday, Nov. 2.
In addition to exhibited work in the first three rail cars, the Artrain will spotlight local artists in the fourth car.