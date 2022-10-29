125 YEARS AGO
From the Nov. 4, 1897, Scott County Argus
P. A. Preiser is moving his stock of merchandise into the store recently vacated by Roth Bros., in the Gutenberg Block. He has been located in the Condon Block since he went into business nearly four years ago.
100 YEARS AGO
From the Nov. 2, 1922, Shakopee Tribune
Security Bank Heads Arraigned
A. T. Dell Released On $5000.00 Bond. E. L. Welch Too Sick To Appear.
E. L. Welch of St. Paul, president of the defunct Security State Bank of Shakopee and A. T. Dell, now cashier of the First National Bank of Deer Creek, former cashier of the Security Bank, at the time of its failure, were placed under arrest Monday by Sheriff C. M. Kopp.
The specific charge against them is “receiving deposits while the bank was known to be insolvent.”
75 YEARS AGO
From the Oct. 30, 1947, Shakopee Argus-Tribune
New Industry in Operation
One of Shakopee’s newest industries, Midwest Galvanizers, Inc., began operation late last week after completing the installation of its equipment and making test runs of its galvanizing process.
Eight men now employed in the plant housed in the east end of the old mill building, are busy completing a contract for galvanizing iron hoops and ladders for a silo manufacturer. Contracts for other large runs have been negotiated, it was learned.
50 YEARS AGO
From the Nov. 1, 1972, Shakopee Valley News
Eagle Creek No Longer Exists
MMC Order Annexes It to Shakopee
The tiny township of Eagle Creek ceased to exist Friday, October 27 when the Minnesota Municipal Commission (MMC) ordered the annexation of four and one-half sections to Shakopee.
The area annexed to Shakopee in the Friday MMC order had been excluded from another, much larger area of Eagle Creek which is now a part of Prior Lake as the result of a MMC decision last April. The northern half of Eagle Creek has been a part of Shakopee since August of 1971.
The exclusion had been approved by the MMC because residents had petitioned to be annexed to Shakopee, but when the annexation election was held July 7 it was turned down by voters in the area.
The most recent MMC order reversed that vote, and abolished the township. The area annexed is located around the northeastern shores of O’Dowd’s Lake.
25 YEARS AGO
From the Oct. 30, 1997, Shakopee Valley News
Brick sale fund-raiser to pay for clock tower
Charlie Brown, much to his dismay, always got a rock in his Halloween candy bag. However, this year getting a brick in your candy bag or holiday stocking could be a good thing.
With a goal of $40,000, a group called the Clock Tower Committee is selling engraved bricks for $40 apiece to help fund an illuminated, two-sided Roman numerical clock tower that would sit grandly on top of the River City Centre, the combination commercial/senior housing development on Blocks 3 and 4 in downtown Shakopee. The clock would be visible from two directions: from the Highway 169 bridge to the north, and from Lewis Street to the south.
The Shakopee Economic Development Authority, composed of City Council members, voted on Tuesday last week to cover the cost of the clock tower upfront while the committee worked on the fund-raising project to pay back the EDA.
The clock still must be approved by the Scott County Housing and Redevelopment Authority, which will own the building and be responsible for maintenance of the clock tower.